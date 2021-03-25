Lewiston-born Alex Rivet finds the perfect match for hockey and school at Stevenson University

While deciding his athletic and educational future, Alex Rivet raised the thought of playing for a newer college hockey program.

So attractive that Lewiston resident and forward Twin City Thunder recently joined Stevenson University, an NCAA Division III school that plays in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference.

The school’s location, Pikesville, Maryland, also appealed to him because it is close to Under Armor headquarters. Rivet plans to study business, and the Stevenson business school has an internship program at the athletic apparel company.

When I first came to Twin City from (the Utica Jr. Comets), I met (Thunder) coach (Dan) Hodge, and he asked me what my intentions were with school and everything, ”said Rivet. “I wanted to get out of Maine, I wanted to get out of the New England area.

“… Getting in touch with Stevenson, they’re a newer program, they’re only 5 years old, and they’re playing at the UCHC, which is a great conference. They are an emerging team, they are now 10-2. Last year, they were a majority of the year 11th in the country, losing in the final of the conference.

21-year-old Rivet, who has eight goals and 14 assists for Thunder’s NCDC team this season, also considered a few Division III powerhouses in New England, the University of New England and the University of Massachusetts Boston.

Like every Level II junior hockey player in North America, Rivet’s ultimate goal was to play Division I hockey. He felt he was about to receive a Division I offer, but one never materialized, possibly because the NCAA is offering athletes at all levels and in all sports an extra year to qualify due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Rivet said he thought his performance in Tampa at the USPHL Hub City event earlier this year might get him a Division I opportunity.

I had a good show in Florida, I started lighting it. It just wasn’t enough, Rivet said. I feel like the recruitment was the most important thing because I found at the Division III level, when meeting those schools, a lot of those athletes take an extra year to qualify. “

Rivet said Stevenson’s coaching staff expects there will be room for him in the lineup next year.

(Stevenson) said they weren’t trying to recruit a (big) class and they wanted to bring in the right guys, Rivet said. They said I could be in the lineup right away, either a role in the top six or a role in the bottom six, and that I would still do really well.

Stevenson’s coaching staff told Rivet that they like how well he sees the ice, that he can play out of the blue and has a tough hit.

Rivet’s path to college hockey included many stops and many abrupt turns.

He helped Lewiston High School win Class A state championships in 2016 and 2017. He left Lewiston after his junior year and spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons playing at Middlesex School in Concord, Massachusetts. Shortly after the end of his second season with Middlesex, Rivet joined the L / A Nordiques for their 2018/19 playoff run. The following season, Rivet signed a tender with the North American Hockey League’s Maine Nordiques. There have also been stops in Manitoba and Utica before returning to Lewiston-Auburn last fall.

Twin City assistant coach Robichaud has coached Rivet for most of his junior hockey career as the head coach of L / A Nordiques and assistant with the Maine Nordiques and the Thunder and said he has noticed a lot of improvement at Rivet this season.

I think he’s a player like anyone who wants to improve his game, he asks a lot of questions, he wants to learn, he wants to improve himself with and without the puck, ”said Robichaud. “Without the puck, this is something he has focused on a lot over the past year. He recognizes that he is an age-out (player). There is no time like the present to make improvements in areas that may not be his strength. He spent a lot of time on the defense and worked on that. It has paid off.

UNIQUE YEAR

Rivet was released by the Maine Nordiques in January 2020 and concluded the season in Manitoba.

Returning to the Lewiston-Auburn area was not his plan for the 2020-21 season. He wanted another chance to play in the NAHL.

He got that opportunity when he played for the Johnstown Tomahawks last summer, but was a cut on the last day of training camp after the Tomahawks took over a player from the United States Hockey League, the only Tier I junior hockey league in the United States.

Rivet joined the Utica Jr. Comets, who obtained his USPHL National Collegiate Development Conference rights by drafting him last summer. After a short stay in Utica, he realized he wanted to return home to the Lewiston-Auburn area.

I was thinking about going back to the NAHL, I had some teams lined up, I was going to do it, Rivet said. But I felt like my (age-out) year, I wanted to join a team where I can find success and be one of the best guys and build a culture from there. Obviously I didn’t like my time in Utica, and when I got traded to Twin City and asked Coach Hodge for that trade, it was the best for me.

Rivet said the team welcomed him when he joined the Thunder on October 16. He was also reunited with Robichaud, who was fired around the same time as the Maine Nordiques Prep Academy U16 coach.

(Assistant coach) Caleb Labrie and Dan Hodge spoke to him about a possible move home around the same time I joined the Thunder, Robichaud said. It was my first week with the Thunder, and the first player discussion to come to the table was Alex Rivet. I was all in favor of bringing him back home.

From the start, Rivet impressed on and off the ice.

(Rivet) is one of those guys who when a new guy comes to town, he’s the first to volunteer to pick them up and introduce them to (the team), Hodge said. He makes guys feel comfortable and he has been fantastic to us. I was very happy that he decided he wanted to play here again this season. Again, he’s been a really good leader and really helped us, because he was born in 2000, he’s a man we’ve leaned on.

Rivet’s services for welcoming new players have been used frequently, as the Thunder has played against 46 different players this season.

Rivet wanted to use his experience jumping from team to team during his junior career to help new players feel welcome.

When I came in, I met Coach Hodge, and it was I who stepped in and became a leader, Rivet said. Not necessarily getting (the captain), but because I’m an age-out, (I’ve played) in different leagues and can welcome new players.

“Junior hockey, a lot can happen; you can find a best friend on a team one week and he is gone the next week. It’s just how it works, it’s a business in the end. The most important thing for me was welcoming the new guys because I’ve been in their shoes before, on a new team and you don’t know anyone.

The Thunder season will have an exciting conclusion this weekend. They’ve reached the NCDC semifinals in Pittston, Pennsylvania, and will face the Jersey Hitmen on Saturday. If Twin City wins, it will take on the winner of the other semi-final between the Rockets Hockey Club and Junior Bruins for the Dineen Cup on Sunday.

ANOTHER D-III BLUE DEVIL

Rivet isn’t the only recent Lewiston High School player to play at Division III tier. His former Nordiques teammates Cole Ouellette plays at the University of Southern Maine and Jeromey Rancourt is at Plymouth State, and Alex Robert will play at Trinity College.

Rivet said he took the time to appreciate the high level of talent he was able to play with in high school.

It’s great to see these guys move to the next level, Rivet said. It starts with our high school coach (Jamie) Belleau and the work he put into practice preparing us for the state championships. This naturally leads to junior hockey and to the collegiate level. Everything takes place at the end and it was great to see my former teammates where they are now. “

Belleau said he is happy to see one of his former players start playing at the collegiate level.

Hockey is a hard sport, you have to be committed to playing outside of high school and playing a few juniors, challenging yourself, continuing to develop, Belleau said. All those kids did, and I’m sure there are others like Alex, Jeromey, Cole (on that team) who could do it. But it really takes a huge commitment, because it is a sport of attrition.

«Previous

Danielle Rock takes on Pinehurst in the first PGA National Club Championship

The next ”

Ronnie Turner leaves Lewiston for the assistant job at Bates College