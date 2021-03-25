This is when Center Parcs plans to reopen and how they will do it safely





Family favorite holiday destination Center Parcs has confirmed planned opening dates for all UK villages.

The company, which has a facility near Penrith, has announced that it will reopen from April 12.

However, the company has said its plans are contingent on the government giving the green light to move on to the next step of their roadmap, which they plan to confirm by April 5. Here’s the latest information on Whinfell Forest and who they want to safely reopen according to their website. Arrival dates before April 12 All guests visiting before this date must have already received an email from Center Parcs with instructions on how to cancel activities and restaurants and how to reschedule or cancel. Once activities and restaurant reservations are completely canceled, guests will be asked to follow form All guests affected by the closure have the option to change dates with a £ 100 discount or to claim a full refund. Breaks arriving between April 12 and May 16 Guests arriving during breaks between April 12 and May 16 will receive an email telling them what to expect during those breaks. Below is a brief summary of the facilities expected on these dates, subject to government changes: We look forward to welcoming guests to our lodges, however hotel rooms and apartments will not be available

Only one household is allowed per lodge

Our restaurants will have a pick-up and delivery service, we also hope to have our terraces open (observing the rule of 6)

A full list of available indoor and outdoor activities will be available to view and book in My Booking online no later than 14 days before your arrival date

There is a wide selection of outdoor activities available to book such as Aerial Adventure, Adventure Golf and many more

A selection of indoor activities will also be available such as badminton, short tennis, squash, table tennis, fencing and much more

Our lakes are open with a range of activities you can book

Aqua Sana Spa is open for treatments

Most of our points of sale are open, including ParcMarket

In all parts of the village, including activities, the participation of one household and / or social distance is taken into account

On the day of arrival, guests can arrive in the village from 2 pm and access to their lodge from 4 pm

On the day of departure, guests must vacate their lodge by 10:00 AM and then stay until late evening and enjoy the village

The subtropical swimming paradise was not opened during this time due to restrictions from the government water parks How to change your holiday between April 12 and May 16 Center Parcs understands that many guests have been waiting for details to make a decision about their break. For guests who do not want to visit during this period, complete this shape to tell Center Parcs whether you want to reschedule or cancel with a full refund. You will receive an email confirmation within seven days. Arrival date from May 17 As things stand, Center Parcs hopes to be able to open the Subtropical Swimming Paradise from this date, as well as their restaurants, Aqua Sana Spa and many other activities – but this is subject to change by the government. Book with a guarantee of confidence All guests with an arrival date up to April 18, 2022 are covered by the Book with Confidence Guarantee and have the option to reschedule or cancel six weeks prior to arrival with a full refund. For the latest information, click here







