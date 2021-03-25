Sports
Are there any more transfers on the horizon?
There are rumors that more footballers are leaving Michigan via a transfer. But even when it does happen, don’t panic.
It’s hard to be a Michigan soccer fan at times. You might feel good after watching the men’s and women’s basketball teams reach the Sweet 16, and then you jump on Twitter and discover that players may be transitioning.
In some ways this is becoming a new normal. Since the transfer portal and players can essentially play right away wherever they go, players entering the portal will continue to play.
Not every transfer is an indictment of head coach Jim Harbaugh and it will stay that way if someone likes it Giles Jackson enters the portal. That’s the biggest name rumored to be leaving, although it sounds like several guys could be transferred.
Brandon Brown of the Wolverine Digest tweeted this thread.
And then Chris Balas of Rivals (subscription required) reported that an attacking player was leaving and it sounds like Jackson could be that man. Balas called a recipient who “helped in other areas.”
It sounds like Jackson and of course Michigan Twitter is having a field day.
Looking for possible transfers
At this point the school has said nothing and it has not been confirmed, but there certainly seems to be a lot of smoke.
If Jackson leaves, that will be a bummer, especially for what he can bring into special teams, but as a receiver, there is likely a reason he fell on the depth map.
Jackson got a lot of chances to come out last season and really didn’t do much. He caught 15 passes for 167 yards and in five games. He was one of the more reliable guys last season, but he didn’t take the big step forward that some thought he would.
That doesn’t mean I want Jackson to leave. I much prefer him to stay. But if the depth map doesn’t work in his favor, you can see why guys would leave.
That is not the fault of the coaching staff and it is not a sign that the sky is falling. Sometimes it just doesn’t work.
There have also been some defensive players leaving and with Don Brown’s departure that makes sense. Some players may not like their fit in the new defensive system, so why not go somewhere else that suits you better?
The other thing is, we haven’t heard anything officially. There are countless rumors circulating right now and the bottom line is that guys are leaving in the spring too.
Now is a good time to see where you could be on the depth map, while still having the chance to move elsewhere and play a key role next fall.
My biggest concern about Jackson’s departure is Xavier Worthy. Those two seemed to have a strong bond and with various Worthy enrollment rumors that could hurt, but then again, even if it does happen, it’s not Michigan Football’s decision.
