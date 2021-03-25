Khlo Kardashian fans think she’s ’embarrassed’ to admit she’s engaged

She dumped Tristan in February 2019 after he shared a kiss at a party with Jordyn Woods, who used to be best friends with Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner.

Rumors do the roundsKhlo Kardashianis engaged.

The mum-of-one has been in an on-off relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson since 2016. The Boston Celtics basketball player has admitted openly cheating on Khlo.

Khlo was first spotted with a suspicious-looking engagement ring in July 2020, on her 36th birthday. Rumor has it that Tristan proposed to her on that date. Diamond experts appreciated it as the blink of an eye $ 2.5 million, making it $ 1.65 million more than the amount that Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar would have spent.

But fans think the reason the reality star won’t announce she’s engaged is because she’s “embarrassed.” It comes after another sneak peek teaser for the latest installment of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Last summer, Scott wrote under a sexy Khlo Instagram swimsuit photo that Tristan was a ‘lucky guy’. It came before Khlo revealed on Tristan’s 30th birthday earlier this month that they were back together.

Khlo at the time was criticized by some online commentators for taking back a man who cheated on her while she was pregnant.

The preview sees Scott playing table tennis with Khlo’s big sister Kim Kardashian when the preservation over his comment came up.

Khlo revealed in her VT confessional, “And honestly me and Tristan are figuring things out but I’m still trying to navigate my feelings and that’s how I want to keep it so I decided to delete Scott’s comment to try get rid of all this unnecessary drama. “

Khlo is then seen talking to Disick: “Scott, I got a lot of action this weekend and Friday from your little comment you made on the gram.”

“Oh my God, dude, I was feeling so bad!” Scott said, but quickly defended his comment, “That could just be me saying like my opinion.”

“I don’t even think it is,” said the Good American co-founder. “I think that’s how the public treats me, and after that I had to remove my tagged photos. Everyone is putting clown stuff all over me.”

“But I also bend over you to what the audience thinks!” Kim said to which Scott agreed: “Yeah, f *** them!”

After the clip went online, many commented that if Khlo is “embarrassed” to reveal her relationship status, it should tell her something.

“If you’re embarrassed that that choice is being made public, especially if you’re a big public figure, it might not be a good one,” one fan wrote online.

‘I’d be ashamed too. She likes men who cheat on her all the time, ‘came a shady comment.

“I think she’s an idiot for taking him back after he cheated on her while she was pregnant, but it’s not my relationship and my opinion doesn’t matter,” agreed a third.

