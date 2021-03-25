The trade deadline passes and Kyle Lowry stays with Raptors





Kyle Lowry stayed with the Toronto Raptors, and the Miami Heat got Victor Oladipo instead. And on a trade deadline day where moves were made to the last possible moment, the Denver Nuggets took a big step to get better for a playoff run as the Orlando Magic embarked on a rebuild. Lowry – arguably the biggest price in the market – didn’t trade, the Raptors apparently couldn’t find enough assets to their liking. Miami was one of Lowry’s biggest chasers, who they can still attack as a free agent later this year, ending up adding the Houston Rockets’ Oladipo. It didn’t cost Miami much: Kelly Olynyk had an expiring deal and Avery Bradley barely played for the Heat this season due to COVID-19 and then a calf injury. The deal also included pick-swap in 2022, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity as the deal required league approval. Oladipo has wanted to be in Miami for a while, and the Rockets made that possible. Orlando hurled three separate deals to move three of their four top scorers this season, including All-Star Nikola Vucevic. He’s going to Chicago, while Evan Fournier has moved to the Boston Celtics and Aaron Gordon has been sent to the Nuggets. Questions swirled through Lowry until the 3:00 p.m. EST deadline, and there were signs that the Raptors were lining up to make the move. Toronto traded Matt Thomas to Utah and Terrence Davis to Sacramento for a future concept choice not long before the deadline opened up roster spots, which were necessary because anyone who got Lowry would have had to send multiple players to Toronto to make the salary requirements. work. So on his 35th birthday, Lowry woke up like a Raptor – and stayed that way. “Everything will be fine,” Lowry said on Wednesday, when asked about the approaching deadline and incessant reports of his trading outlook. “ Everything will be fine no matter what. ” Story continues Toronto started the day expected to move Lowry, Norman Powell, or both; In the end, it was just Powell, running for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood joined the Portland Trail Blazers. Those teams will meet on Sunday in Tampa, Florida, the home of the Raptors this season as the US-Canadian border is closed due to the pandemic. The Los Angeles Clippers – who have been looking for point guard help for weeks – got it in the form of Rajon Rondo, who was part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ title run-up last season and is now returning to LA, according to a person with knowledge of that trade. The Clippers gave up Lou Williams in that deal with Atlanta and sent him back to his home state and the team he spent two seasons with from 2012 through 2014. The deadline passed without steps being taken for San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge and Cleveland’s Andre Drummond, a pair of veteran post players who had not been on the field for their current – and soon to be former – clubs for several weeks, after decisions were made on both occasions for the sides to just go on amicably. Aldridge and Drummond are now likely to become buyout recipients, leaving them free to sign with the club of their choice. More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos