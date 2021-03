Massachusetts high school fires soccer coach after anti-Semitic play calls

DUXBURY, Massachusetts – A Massachusetts high school fired its successful soccer coach and hired an outside counsel on Wednesday to assist in an investigation of reports that the team used anti-Semitic language, including a mention of Auschwitz, during his on-field playcalling. game. “The outrage is real, justified, and we are hearing it,” the Duxbury High School administration said in an emailed statement. “The fact that members of our school community used such offensive language, including anti-Semitic language, is horrifying and disappointing.” In response, the school “cut ties” with head coach Dave Maimaron and canceled Friday’s game against Hingham, the statement, signed by four members of the administration, including District Inspector John Antonucci, said. The district also hired Edward Mitnick of Just Training Solutions LLC to assist with the investigation. Mitnick is a lawyer and researcher with 30 years of experience in such cases. “We know from many conversations, emails and online messages that a lot of people want action now, and we appreciate that sentiment. However, we are still in the middle of an active investigation and it is important that we get accurate information and facts. said the statement. The announcement came the day after Robert Trestan, president of the New England Anti-Defamation League, called for an independent investigation. Trestan said Antonucci had told him the words “rabbi” and “dreidel” were also used in Duxbury’s March 12 match against Plymouth North. Plymouth school officials warned Duxbury about the matter. “It is very painful for the Jewish community to learn that the plays are in some way related to the Holocaust and Judaism,” said Trestan. “This is a very serious situation. There is evidence of systemic failure both on and off the field.” The insensitive words weren’t aimed at the other team or at any particular player, Antonucci said. Maimaron, a teacher in particular at the school, had released a statement this week apologizing. “On behalf of the staff and players of the Duxbury High School football team, I would like to apologize for the insensitive, crude and inappropriate language used in the game on March 12,” he said. He called the language “careless, unnecessary and most of all hurtful to his face – unforgivable”. Massachusetts high school football is being played in the spring this year as the coronavirus pandemic delayed the fall season. Duxbury has recently become one of the state’s most successful teams, with five state championships since 2005. The affluent coastal community about 30 miles south of Boston has a population of nearly 16,000, according to the Census Bureau.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos