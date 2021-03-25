Sports
How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabers. Stream coverage of Penguins-Sabers starts at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and in the NBC Sports app at click here
After a six-game win streak in the season, the Penguins have a 1-2-1 record in their last four games. On Wednesday, they continue a five-game homestand with a few games against Buffalo in last place. This is the third of eight meetings between these clubs. Pittsburgh won the first two games on the road. Theyve won the last three regular-season matchups dating back to last season.
The Sabers hope to use that order on Wednesday-evening to erase the current loss series of 14 games (0-12-2). The drought is currently tied for the longest time during the shootout era (since 2005-06). A defeat on Wednesday would also match the third longest winlessstreak since the 2000-01 campaign.
The last game in which Don Granato and Mike Sullivan played as the opponent’s head coaches was March 19, 2003 in the American Hockey League (AHL). Granato sat on the couch with the Worcester Ice Cats, while Sullivan coached the Providence Bruins. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 8 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Buffalo Sabers at Pittsburgh Penguins
TRUE: PPG Paints Arena
WHEN: Wednesday, March 24, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL:John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVESTREAM:You can watch the Penguins-Sabers stream NBC Sports live stream page and the NBC Sports app
PROJECTED LINEUPS
SABERS
Taylor Hall Dylan Cozens Sam Reinhart
Victor Olofsson Eric Staal Tage Thompson
Jeff Skinner Curtis Lazar – Casey Middle City
Rasmus Asplund Cody Eakin Riley Sheahan
Jacob Bryson Rasmus Ristolainen
Rasmus Dahlin Colin Miller
Henri jokiharju Brandon Montour
Novice goalkeeper: Dustin Tokarski
PENGUINS
Jake Guentzel Sidney Crosby Bryan Rust
Zach Aston-Reese Jared McCann Kasperi Kapanen
Evan Rodrigues Mark Jankowski Sam Lafferty
Colton Scevior Frederick Gaudreau – Anthony Angello
Brian Dumoulin Kris Letang
Mike Matheson Cody Ceci
Marcus Pettersson John Marino
Novice goalkeeper Tristan Jarry
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]