Could Peabody Benefit From A Touch Of CultureHouse?





PEABODY, MA As the residents of Peabody slowly get back on the road after a year of the coronavirus health crisis, Emily Cooper has a vision of a place that will bring them back together.

Cooper, a city dweller who describes herself as a part-time musician, artist, author and community farmer, uses her experience as an event coordinator for the Peabody-Essex Museum and directs it to a place she hopes Peabody residents will be looking for. meet and maybe share some of their creative sides in a safe and friendly environment. In Cooper’s mind, there might be a few teenagers playing table tennis in one area, while a group of friends and acquaintances watch a football game across the room. A local book club might move in a little later to talk a few feet away from someone looking for a place to read that isn’t actually home and certainly isn’t work.

Outside, a guitarist plays her favorite covers, in addition to perhaps a ring toss or a place where a small group is drawing or planting plants. “I call it a kind of urban living room,” Cooper told Patch. “The goal is to encourage an activity where you may not have a lot of pedestrian traffic. It’s a place that anyone and everyone can come and it has a funky edge.”

A design concept for CultureHouse Peabody’s potential downtown location. (Thanks to Emily Cooper) For three years, the Waring School alumna has been working with community and municipal leaders in the city on the concept of a pop-up CultureHouse Peabody downtown modeled after the non-profit organization in SomervillePart artist space and part social club, CultureHouse Peabody is said to be a temporary indoor and outdoor space for residents to meet friends and maybe make new ones. The idea is that if you give people a central location, they often go to other businesses in the area. Cooper said she started developing the concept about three years ago, but it has gained momentum in recent months as municipal leaders have started rethinking life after a pandemic.

“It’s a place that’s free to go, but where you have events,” Cooper said. “The great thing about CultureHouse is that you can adapt it to what Peabody wants and needs to inspire creativity and joy, and to showcase that creativity that our community enjoys.” A crowdfunding site was launched with the goal of raising $ 10,000 for the project which would then receive $ 10,000 in matching funds from the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency

Cooper said that once funding is secured, CultureHouse Peabody will find a location for a short-term rental for the pop-up location that can be used for a month or more, while collecting data on the economic benefits it brings to the area to determine. whether this one is worth investing in something more permanent. “I think Peabody is a little overlooked if it has neighbors like Beverly and Salem,” Cooper said. ‘Some young people in particular look at Peabody and the center and maybe write it off. But I think it has infinite potential when you have people who work so hard to jack it up. “A place like this will bring it more charm and activity. That makes a city more livable and fun. It would be a sign that things are moving in the right direction for the city.” To learn more about Cooper’s, go here CultureHouse Peabody’s proposal Did you find this article helpful? Invite a friend to subscribe to Patch.



(Scott Souza is a patch field editor for Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Peabody, Salem and Swampscott. He can be reached at [email protected] Twitter: @Scott_Souza.

