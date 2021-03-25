Detroit Tigers call Grayson Greiner backup catcher over Jake Rogers

LAKELAND, Fla. Jake Rogers will have to wait.

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch announced this on Thursday Grayson Greiner has won the backup catch job from spring training and will be included in the opening day roster. Wilson Ramos is the starting catcher.

“If we call it a competition, we’re going to hold up our end of the bargain and make it a competition,” Hinch said on Thursday. “And Greiner has won the backup job.”

Rogers, ranked by MLB pipeline at number 16 in the Tigers’ farming system on the way to the alternative training location in Toledo, where the 25-year-old gets reps for offense and defense in April, ahead of the Triple-A campaign in May.

Hinch said he is expecting Rogers and 22-year-old third baseman Isaac Paredes, also removed from the selection on Thursday and destined for Toledo, to “play for us both in the big leagues this season when we need them.”

“We feel like the other guys in the backfield camp are ahead of Isaac when it comes to getting our club out of the spring,” said Hinch. “The message to both of them was that the competition was not going their way and that they have work to do.”

Greiner also beat out non-roster invitees Dustin Garneau and Eric Haase, who will stay with the Tigers until the end of spring training. Utility infielder Greg Garcia will also not make the selection; he will soon have an opt-out from his contract.

The 28-year-old secured his role as 2021 started with a strong performance camp, despite missing a week with a broken nose: 4-for-10 (.400), one home run, two RBI’s, five walks and four strikeouts in 10 games. In addition to producing Greiner on the record, he proved to Hinch that he is capable of furthering the development of the pitching staff.

“To be an attacker behind the plate, while maintaining that game schedule, he is one of the smartest game planners we have in this group,” said Hinch. ‘He has tidied up his reception a bit. He studies. Confidence quickly developed in him. ‘

While Greiner excelled at a small sample, Rogers struggled.

Rogers was 3-for-22 (.136) with one double, one RBI, one walk and 10 strikeouts. He made his MLB debut in the 2019 season, hitting .125 with 13 walks and 51 strikeouts in a 35-game stint and did not return for the 2020 campaign.

“We’re going to sit down with him tomorrow … and develop a real game plan based on daily goals so that he can be a more offensive player,” said Hinch, watching him continue to use it. good habits behind the record and being a productive catcher. “

Instead, the Tigers held Rogersat at the alternate training location all year round. The minor competitions were canceled, forcing him to play intrasquad games with and against the same pitchers on a daily basis.

The Tigers gave Rogers every opportunity to make the squad in Lakeland this spring. He cleared up his defenses to restore themselves as the best defensive prospect at catcher. But his approach in the batter’s box rarely yielded competitive at-bats.

Until Rogers improves offensively, he is unlikely to return to Comerica Park.

“We have to find a way to contribute to him offensively,” Hinch said. “That comes with the swing. He knows the attack zone. He generally swings on the right throws and takes the bad throws. Obviously he has gone through some swing transitions, and we need to simplify it.”

Greiner’s offensive record isn’t much to brag about either, which could evoke Rogers if he does well in Toledo and Greiner stumbles into the major to start the year. Greiner is a .194-hitter in his career, with eight homers and 39 RBI’s, in 106 games over three MLB seasons.

Last season, Greiner had a .118 batting average in 18 games.

“If he can keep the swing he showed in the spring, where he can hit the ball hard and keep the line moving, then I think we have a bona fide back-up catcher in the big leagues,” said Hinch. . “And not just anyone we chose on the basis of spring training.”

The Tigers drafted Greiner from South Carolina in the third round in 2014. Rogers was picked by Tulane’s Houston Astros in the third round in 2016 and was placed in the Deal with Justin Verlander 2017

