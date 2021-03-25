HS FOOTBALL: Prediction of this week’s games





THURSDAY Milton (2-0) at Natick (1-0), 5:30: These teams combined to 22-2 last season. This should be a good one. The pick: Milton 27, Natick 23 FRIDAY Cape Cod Tech (0-0) at Blue Hills (0-0), 4: The Warriors are kicking off their season with a journey to the Division 8 South Sectional playoffs in 2019. The Choice: Blue Hills 16, CCT 12 Lake:HS FOOTBALL: Top 10 rankings Abington (1-1) at Carver (1-1), 5: The Green Wave saw their 12-game winning streak break against Rockland last week. Abington seems to be starting another one on Friday. The Pick: Abington 28, Carver 12 Sharon (0-2) at Stoughton (2-0), 5th: Look for the Black Knights to score some points in this one. The Pick: Stoughton 34, Sharon 14 Lake:HS FOOTBALL: Read how last week’s choices went Archbishop Williams (1-1) at St. Mary’s of Lynn (1-0), 5: The bishops have their hands full with a trip to Lynn. The Pick: St. Mary’s 14, Archbishop Williams 12 Dennis-Yarmouth (1-1) at Plymouth South (1-1), 5th: For the second week in a row, the Panthers managed to find a replacement opponent. The Choice: Plymouth South 28, DY 22 Lake:VOTE: Who is the defensive player of the week in high school? Canton (1-1) at Foxboro (1-1), 5:30 pm: A loss will take both sides out of the Hockomock League Davenport Division title photo. The Choice: Foxboro 17, Canton 14 Rockland (2-0) at Norwell (1-1), 5:30: The Bulldogs are riding high after ending rival Abington’s winning streak. The Choice: Rockland 27, Norwell 10 Lake:VOTE: Who is High School Offensive Footballer of the Week? Pembroke (1-0) at Scituate (1-0), 6: First place in the Patriot League Fisher Division is up for grabs in this one. The Choice: Scituate 34, Pembroke 28 Holbrook / Avon (0-0) at Hull (1-1), 6: The Pirates settle into the season and hope to give the Bulldogs a warm welcome to spring football. The Pick: Hull 28, Holbrook / Avon 14 Marshfield (1-0) at Silver Lake (0-2), 6: Despite a delayed start to the season, the Rams seem to be mid-season. The Pick: Marshfield 34, Silver Lake 18 Lake:HS FOOTBALL: After stint at QB, Ethan Cupples finds role as Marshfield’s Swiss army knife Cohasset (0-2) at Mashpee (2-0), 6: Opening the season with games against Rockland and Middleboro is a tough draw for the skippers. It doesn’t get any easier against the Falcons this week. The Choice: Cohasset 21, Mashpee 20 Middleboro (1-1) at East Bridgewater (1-1), 6: Both teams open South Shore Sullivan Division playing in this one. In a competition with a lot of parity this is a big one early. The choice: Middleboro 32, EB 28 SATURDAY Xaverian (2-0) at Brockton (2-0), noon: Both teams are off to a hot start this season, but something has to be done. The Choice: Brockton 22, Xaverian 21 Lake:Five thoughts from the second week of football in high school John’s of Shrewsbury (0-1) at BC High (1-1), noon: The Eagles want to build a thrilling overtime win against St. John’s Prep. The Pick: BC High 26, St. John’s 22 Oliver Ames (0-2) at North Attleboro (2-0), 1: The Tigers open the season with three tough opponents. The Pick: North Attleboro 28, Oliver Ames 13 Southeast (0-0) at Tri-County (1-0), 1: The Hawks are excited to kick off their season, but TC is a tough opener. The Choice: Southeastern 18, TC 14 Bridgewater-Raynham (2-0) at New Bedford (0-1), 1: A 2-0 start in the Southeast Conference would be huge for the Trojan. The Choice: BR 24, New Bedford 13 Randolph (0-2) at Nantucket (0-2), 1: Someone’s ‘O’ has to go. The Pick: Randolph 24, Nantucket 17 Hanover (0-2) at Quincy (0-1), 5: The Patriot League Fisher Division is a brutal competition. These teams are better than their records show. The Pick: Hanover 21, Quincy 16 Last week: 15-5 General: 28-10

