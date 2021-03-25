Lourdes girls hockey seniors ready for one last Trek to The X.

The Eagles lost in the Section 1A championship game in their first season to a Red Wing team led by 2018 Minnesota Miss Hockey Award winner and current University of Minnesota star attack Taylor Heise.

Since then, department 1 belongs to Lourdes.

Six players who were freshmen on that inaugural Eagles team are now seniors. They have gone through many ups and downs over the past four seasons. For the next week, they will conclude their high school careers in a place where they have become well acquainted with the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Lourdes (9-8-0), which won its third consecutive section title last week, opens the game in the Class A state tournament against No. 2-seeded Warroad (19-1-0) Friday at 11:00, the first game of this year’s tournament.

Our seniors this year are truly an excellent portrayal of the core of this program, of what this program is, said freshman head coach Laura Vannelli. We have an incredible mix of really high end talent girls who are college bound and we have girls who had to work their way up and didn’t see much playtime when we were with a lot of players.

Just like this season in general, the 2021 version of the Eagles will look different from the versions of years past. Lourdes still has some college-bound players defender Maggie Hanzel is committed to Division I Boston U. and sends Abby Wick to Division III Colby College in Maine and it still has speed and quality.

Hanzel leads the team with 20 goals and 38 points; Wick has 34 points, including a team of 22 best assists; and Carmen Erickson has 21 points this season after achieving a total of 13 points in her first three varsity seasons.

When it comes to these six seniors, Vannelli said, they are all positive, hardworking, selfless and fantastic leaders and role models.

What the Eagles don’t have this season is a deep bench. With only 13 players (two goalkeepers, 11 skaters) on the roster, the Eagles relied heavily on their veterans early this season as the younger players adapted to the game of varsity.

Among their 13 players are a seventh grader and three eighth graders, including goalkeeper Ida Huber, who has taken the reins as the start of the teams on the course. She was impressive in the Eagles 3-2 win over Albert Lea in the Section 1A final, with 24 saves. She conceded an average of 3.28 goals and a storage percentage of .900 in the quarter-finals of the state.

The younger players, I appreciate them so much for taking a leap of faith when it came to joining our program and it worked in their favor and our advantage, Vannelli said. They have been given a lot of playing time and are allowed to go to the state tournament. They had to learn how to make the adaptation to varsity hockey pretty quickly. As our report may reflect, it took everyone a while to get to the same page, but right now I couldn’t be happier with how committed they are to the systems and the extra strength and skill they’ve developed over the past few months.

Warroad is led by Miss Hockey finalist Genevieve Hendrickson, a senior forward who is the United States’ fifth top scorer with 59 points; and junior goalkeeper Kendra Nordick, who has an 18-1-0 record, a .90 GAA and a .940 save percentage.

We must first be defensive and know our positions, Hanzel said. We tried to teach the younger girls to play with confidence and the most important thing is to have fun because our team plays their best when we play against good teams and when we have fun, are excited and vibrant. We need to bring that energy to the ice against Warroad, have fun and enjoy the moment.