European Universities Games in Belgrade postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19





This year’s European Universities Games in Belgrade have been postponed indefinitely due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The European University Sports Association (EUSA) has announced that the Games in the Serbian capital will not take place as scheduled from July 14-27. In a statement, the organization said it hoped to host the multi-sport event before the end of the year. It said the Games, postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 crisis, “cannot be held safely” at their scheduled slot. The number of coronavirus cases has soared across Europe in recent weeks, with Serbia as one of the affected countries. Serbia has reported more than 570,000 infections and at least 5,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. “Although the decision to postpone the Games to 2021 was made a year ago, we were convinced that the overall pandemic situation would allow us to keep the Games safe,” said the EUSA. “Today it seems that neither ongoing vaccinations, nor lockdowns and other efforts by the governments have delivered the expected results, but we firmly believe that the situation will improve over time and that the Games will be safe and successful. can be organized. “With the safety and well-being of the participants and the citizens of the host country as our priority, we recognize that the decision not to hold the Games in Belgrade in July this year is in the best interest of all concerned.” The announcement comes just weeks after the EUSA notified its members of the COVID-19 protocols that would be in place during the Games. A total of 21 sports are scheduled for the Games. These are badminton, basketball, 3×3 basketball, beach handball, beach volleyball, chess, soccer, futsal, handball, judo, karate, kickboxing, orienteering, rowing, rugby sevens, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball and water polo. Para table tennis is also on the program, as is sitting volleyball as a demonstration sport. “We recognize the support we have received from the Prime Minister of the Serbian Government, Ms Ana Brnabic, and the entire government, and we thank them for their cooperation and commitment in the years leading up to the event,” added the EUSA . “We also appreciate all the efforts of the organizing committee, the dedication of the leaders, employees and the contribution of the partners, and we sincerely hope to find a solution to maintain our cooperation and find a way for the Games to be held in Belgrade at a later date. “The EUSA will now hold a consultation with our members, organizers of our events and their authorities to explore options for hosting the Games at a later stage this year.”







