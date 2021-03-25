Sports
Sixers improved their team through George Hill trading, but without making a huge splash
First things first: George Hill isn’t Kyle Lowry.
There are many reasons why the possibility of Lowry being traded before Thursday afternoon’s deadline caught the attention of the NBA. The six-time All-Star continues to be able to transform playoff series with ball handling, three-point shooting, rush, leadership and all the other qualities that make him a beloved player that embodies the Philadelphian basketball spirit.
Raptors president of basketball operation Masai Ujiri addressed offers from the Sixers, Lakers and Heat, according to several reports, and he was not satisfied. Ujiri reportedly wanted young talent and first-round drafts for Lowry, who turned 35 on Thursday and becomes an unrestricted free agent after the season. This is one of the periods in the NBA calendar when executives must see that every player has a prize. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey couldn’t be swayed by sentimentality or the thrill of a flashy transaction.
Instead, Morey added Hill in a trade with three teams with the Thunder and Knicks
At 34, Hill is still a good player who has a legitimate chance of increasing the 31-13 Sixers’ chances of competing for a championship this season. He’s also under contract for about $ 10 million next season, but with only $ 1.3 million guaranteed, meaning his financial situation shouldn’t be tough when it comes time for Morey and his company to take the 2021-22 roster. to put together.
Hill profiles himself quite well for the Sixers’ bench. In the 2019-2020 campaign with the Bucks, he scored 132.0 points per 100 shot attempts, according to Cleaning the glass, which was the best of all the players classified as combo guards. Coincidentally, new teammates Seth Curry and Shake Milton were ranked No. 2 and No. 3 respectively in that category. Hill shot an NBA best 46.0 percent from three-point range, inclusive 50 percent on catch-and-shoot threes.
In addition to efficient bench scoring and high-level outdoor shooting, Hill provides defensive solidity and wise decision-making. It is an attractive total package.
The move was not without risk. The Sixers said goodbye to Tony Bradley, who shined as the starting point for the team with Joel Embiid sidelined by a left knee bruise. Embiid, Dwight Howard and rookie Paul Reed are the only big men currently on the roster, although the Sixers do have an open space and have about $ 4.8 million to spend in the buyout market.
Power forward Mike Scott, who has had an injury-ridden and mostly ineffective season, is still on the team. If the Sixers aren’t drawing a center, there seems to be more momentum behind the idea of lineups with Ben Simmons in five as the post-season option in non-Embiid minutes.
Hill’s health also qualifies as a mild concern. He has not played since the end of January after surgery for a hammer finger injury to his right thumb.
“I wouldn’t say it from day to day,” Thunder’s head coach Mark Daigneault told reporters Monday. “There is a rehabilitation process that takes place after you are out of a cast with the surgery he had.”
We will learn more about how Hill mixes with the Sixers culture in the coming days. He’s been part of reputable organizations like the Spurs and Bucks and has done some impressive, important things outside of the court. Hill was one of the five players to play last season won the NBA’s Community Cares Assist Award, recognized for its social justice and COVID-19 outreach.
His decision not to play in Game 5 of Milwaukee’s first round series against the Magic after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin led to the Bucks boycott, with other teams following in multiple sports. The playoffs eventually resumed after the NBA and NBPA have made commitments regarding social justice and racial equality, including the formation of a social justice coalition. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers is part of that coalition.
As a player, Hill will not address all of the Sixers’ shortcomings. He does not suddenly make them the undisputed favorite to win the Eastern Conference.
However, the Sixers improved their roster with the addition of Hill, even though the transformation was not dramatic. In light of what the Raptors reportedly wanted for Lowry, that was a reasonable path to walk. We will see if it is enough to get a little better, especially with others teams like the Heat make aggressive moves.
For a team that leads the Eastern Conference and has won nine out of ten games, it may be.
