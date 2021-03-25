Glamorgan Cricket: County bid for public pilot events

Sophia Gardens organized behind closed doors competitions in the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020

Glamorgan has asked the Welsh government for permission to run pilot events for the return of crowds to Welsh sport.

Due to the pandemic of the corona virus, no spectators were allowed to attend the matches of the province in 2020.

The first home game for Glamorgan will be against Sussex on April 15, with two other four-day matches in May.

Such games usually attract modest audiences in the hundreds.

Glamorgan is keen to bring larger numbers back to Sophia Gardens for the T20 competition starting June 10, and for international matches between England and Sri Lanka later in the month.

Several English provinces are lobbying the British government for similar pilots.

“I have written to (Welsh Secretary) Eluned Morgan, whose portfolio includes sports, proposing to use our early season championship games at Sophia Gardens as pilot events to bring crowds back to Welsh nightspots,” chief executive Hugh Morris told the club’s online annual general meeting.

“I await a response from the Minister and hope that the vaccine roll-out and declining hospitalizations and death rates in Wales will result in an increasing number of you (members) welcoming back to the ground as the season progresses.”

It was learned at the meeting that the club has budgeted for several scenarios, including a worst-case scenario of no cricket in 2021, and that a £ 1 million grant from the Welsh Government has just been confirmed to cover the loss. crowds in 2020.

Morris described it as ‘the most challenging year imaginable’ although operating losses were limited to £ 224,000 (£ 279,000 in total) thanks to the support of the England & Wales Cricket Board and the UK and UK governments. Wales.

Facilities upgrade

He revealed that the province hopes to get ECB grants of £ 400,000 a year for four years to refurbish deteriorating stands in Sophia Gardens, as well as a £ 650,000 interest-free loan to supply large new video screens.

Work will also need to be done to improve the out-site at St Helen’s in Swansea and Colwyn Bay to meet new criteria for cricket pitches in the county to be introduced in 2024.

Glamorgan’s first team will play all of its matches in Cardiff in 2021 due to security issues with Covid-19, but Morris says the county is considering developing new youth facilities in the west.

“An important project for the board is to explore the potential of a center of excellence in West Wales. Many of the most famous cricketers in our history have emerged from the region and we must provide indoor and outdoor facilities to the (future) Alan Joneses. and Don Shepherds.

“If we are to compete for talent with the Scarlets, the Ospreys and Swansea City, we will need to provide talented boys and girls with the right facilities to develop their skills,” Morris told members.

He highlighted the club’s commitment to developing women’s and girls’ cricket through the Western Storm setup, which is co-managed with Gloucestershire and Somerset.

Morris also revealed his hope that the new Hundred franchise tournament, which includes the Cardiff-based Welsh Fire, would enhance the sport’s appeal in Wales.

“It was a shame that the inaugural year of the Hundred was delayed, but we look forward to hosting Welsh Fire matches in Cardiff and using the tournament to reach a diverse audience,” he explains.

Glamorgan have started playing within the squad at Sophia Gardens and after pre-season friendlies, they will kick off their official season with a four-day match to Yorkshire on April 8.