Women’s Tennis is devising a path back to its usual rankings





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – The WTA is in the process of setting up a way that will eventually return women’s tennis rankings to their usual 52-week system after some sort of “freeze” was introduced to account for a tour break and schedule changes during the pandemic. the coronavirus.

It’s a complicated way of calculating things, but generally ranking points will make up for a minimum of one year and no more than two years of a player’s total.

The changes will take effect on April 5, after the Miami Open ends. The rules regulate such quirks as tournaments played in 2019, skipped in 2020 and returning this year, including Miami and Madrid – those points will disappear 104 weeks after they were originally earned. For events held in 2019, skipped in 2020 and 2021, and expected to return in 2022 – Indian Wells fits that scenario – will drop points from a player’s rankings when those tournaments are next contested. Before these updates go into effect, the WTA will allow players to count the points from their top 16 tournament results since March 2019. For example, someone like No. 1 Ash Barty was able to avoid being punished for spending most of 2020 after the COVID. – 19 outbreak took place. Barty, for example, did not defend her 2019 title at the French Open in October 2020, but will still receive the credit for last year’s championship. The ATP announced earlier this month that it is adjusting its ranking rules with a view to fully restoring the regular 52-week system by August 2022. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos