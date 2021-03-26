Top Ten Fantasy Hockey Trades You Must Make To Win Now

So you do it to win it nowIt has been a fruitful season; your dynasty, goalkeeper or re-team team hums along, crouching at a striking distance from full fantasy glory. It wouldn’t hurt to get your hands on another piece or two to boost your shot at the ultimate win. And the release wire is devoid of any real help. It’s time to reach out to managers for a little trading talk before the ESPN.com deadline.

On any competitive fantasy forum, or real NHL life, I love a blockbuster one-on-one or multi-player swap just as much as the next fan. But not every manager has the stomach for such big deals. For those who are both careful and arguing, the following potential game changers could be available for more modest returns. Whether that means you have to include your own prospect in a deal with a non-competitive manager in a goalkeeper league, or if you have to trade help in one position for another. Whatever it takes to earn that coveted crown in May.

Patric Hornqvist, RW, Florida Panthers (93.7%): There may be no richer new marriage on the ice than the young union between Hornqvist and Jonathan Huberdeau in Florida. While the latter is capable of playing at its best, the former can plop itself in front of the net, ready to rebound, deflect a shot, or hit its own. So far with 12 goals, 13 assists, 110 shots and 55 hits in 32 games. Seen through a fantasy lens, there are a lot of cool things about those numbers. A little longer in the tooth, 34-year-old Hornqvist should be acquiring in goalkeeper competitions that his manager is already looking forward to after this season.

Joe Pavelski, RW / C, Dallas Stars (99.5%): This year’s standout fantasy artist on the Stars roster is doing his part to keep his team in the playoff conversation. With games on their Central Division rivals, Dallas is not out yet, meaning Pavelski has a few more games to add to his total of 14 goals and 15 assists, including 16 power play points, before we hit it off. to mention. a season. The veteran is turning 37 this summer and is unlikely to be part of a fantasy keeper’s rebuilding plans. Talk to Pavelski’s manager in case they are already looking ahead.

Zach Hyman, LW / C / RW, Toronto Maple Leafs (85.0%): There are several reasons to value Hyman as a late season trading target. First, he is not the flashiest fantasy artist in terms of reputation and should not demand such a rich return. Chances are the winger will get on a scoring line sooner rather than later with Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner. Ten goals and seven assists in 21 recent games proves he’s more than a precious physical presence (although the hits are fun too). And the Pending Unlimited Free Agent will no doubt feel extra inspired to finish 2020-21 with a bang. Hyman appears to be in a solid position to give that extra boost to a variety of deeper league fantasy clubs as we are ready to close.

Pavel Buchnevich, RW / LW, New York Rangers (79.6%): The 25-year-old plays his most prolific hockey in March, scoring six goals and 10 assists in 11 games. As long as the Rangers stay in it, the 25-year-old with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad should stick to the more lively of the club’s late top line. Buchnevich best presents himself as a trade target in deeper, goalkeeper leagues where his own non-competitive manager should realize that this is perhaps the most we ever get from the winger. If you look at top six prospects, such as Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko. They might as well grab a future asset for next season and beyond, while reaping the benefits of what Buchnevich offers now.

Evander Kane, LW, San Jose Sharks (95.2%): Admittedly, this future trade is easier said than done. Kane has been a consistent, imaginative high point across multiple categories since early February. But the sniper can still be found in exchange for the right future fantasy outlook in goalkeeper competitions. And he will help you win now. Worth shooting in my opinion.

Ondrej Palat, LW / RW, Tampa Bay Lightning (96.3%): Since joining the league in 2012-13, Palat has had his most productive season to date. Skating on par with Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli, the veteran winger has 11 goals and 18 assists in 32 games, including 16 power play points leading the team. Only Anze Kopitar from Los Angeles and a few guys in Edmonton have been more productive with the man advantage. Throw in a few hits and blocked shots, and it all adds up to an average of 2.3 fantasy points per game in standard ESPN competitions. The Lightning configures differently ahead of time with a healthy Nikita Kucherov back in the mix, meaning there’s no time like the present to take advantage of Palat’s current fantasy prowess.

Nazem Kadri, C, Colorado Avalanche (77.7%): Since March 1, Kadri has accumulated four goals and nine assists, averaging 4.15 shots and 2.12 fantasy points per game. A trade for Colorado’s second-tier center would ideally work in deeper, rearranged leagues with strict positional constraints. A manager with an excess of quality centers may be tempted to trade Kadri in exchange for help in another position, proving mutually beneficial. Which, again, is how it should work.

Kyle Palmieri, RW, New Jersey Devils (54.5%): There is a decent chance that the pending unrestricted free agent will be traded by the Devils before the NHL deadline, which would be helpful. A top six roll with a real challenger should give an immediate boost to Palmieri’s unusually highlighting numbers this year. That’s the gamble, of course. Perhaps the 30-year-old will not be moved to a much better position, or even not be traded at all. But the benefit of rolling the dice on the dominoes that fall in such a way may be worth the risk. At least in deeper competitions.

Tyson Barrie, D, Edmonton Oilers (97.1%): Need Power Play Points from your otherwise faint blue line? Is your fantasy roster saturated with a plethora of consistent forwards so you can save a quality advantage on that position? Then a deal has to be made here. Knowing this May be as good as possible for Barrie in Edmonton – as Oscar Klefbom returns after this season and star defender Darnell Nurse keeps getting better and better – even goalkeeper league managers may be willing to part with him for the right return.

Mike Smith, G, Edmonton Oilers (66.6%): If you’re really competing in your goalkeeper / dynasty league, and you believe Smith has the resources to keep helping the Oilers win games, then at least make a deal for the veteran netminder. There is no good reason for an out-of-it manager to keep this man for the last few weeks. Instead, they might as well use the 39-year-old for a potentially useful figure in future seasons. The clear No. 1 over Mikko Koskinen, Smith, more often than not, has provided good fantasy value since he came back healthy in early February. So far.