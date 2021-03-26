Dates confirmed for 2023 Guernsey Island Games – The Royal Gazette

The postponed Guernsey 2021 NatWest International Island Games have a new date of July 8-14, 2023, organizers confirmed today.

The announcement was made last September that the Games, originally scheduled for this summer in Guernsey, had been postponed and moved to 2023. Yesterday, the International Island Games Association confirmed that the event will take place in the second week of July.

I am delighted that the member islands can now look forward to what will be an exciting sports summer in 2023 and we would like to thank the Guernsey 2023 Organizing Committee for their commitment to ensuring that the Games are held and this important competitive opportunity for athletes of our member islands, Jorgen Pettersson, president of the IIGA, said yesterday.

Julia Bowditch, the Games Director for Guernsey 2023, explained that the dates are the same for the original 2023 Games, although the guest island has changed.

The Games were scheduled to take place in Orkney from July 8 to 14, 2023, so most islands were already holding the date, she explained.

We’ve taken the time to liaise with the 14 sports here in Guernsey that will be part of the Games to make sure the dates will work for them. The sports calendar is still changing as other events are being postponed and rescheduled due to the global pandemic, so there will inevitably be an overlap with other events, but hopefully these dates will work for all islands and sports.

Bowditch added: We were well on the plans for the 2021 event. As a result of the postponement, we have put much of this schedule on hold and can retrieve it closer to the actual date.

However, there will inevitably be some elements of the planning that will need to be restarted, and we also need to consider any new guidelines we need to implement because of the pandemic. At this stage, we don’t want to incur any unnecessary extra costs, so we will be putting many things on hold until almost 2023.

We will also take the opportunity to review all of the planning we’ve done so far, review our cost calculations, branding and communication plans, and address any other issues that may arise between now and 2023.

NatWest International’s Rob Girard said: Island communities have been badly affected by Covid and the impact of sports on mental health and well-being has been in the spotlight for the past 12 months.

Sport brings communities together, and the NatWest International Island Games is a celebration of both sport and community on an island, so this really gives us something to look forward to as we move towards recovery.

As a bank, our goal is to help individuals and communities thrive and our goal is to work closely with the IIGA and the Guernsey Organizing Committee to deliver fantastic Games that cheer up all athletes, support teams and spectators.

Dame Mary Perkins, the Chair of the Guernsey 2023 Organizing Committee, said: I would like to take this opportunity to thank the States of Guernsey, our sponsors, partners, volunteers and sports coordinators who have helped us navigate these challenging times. .

While things will slow down in the coming months in terms of the Games, we hope everyone will still be involved. This is much more than just a sporting event, it brings islands together in a festive moment.

We will use this time to work as hard as possible to organize the best event possible and give Guernsey and the other member islands something to look forward to.

At the 2019 Games in Gibraltar, the 48-man Bermuda team won 14 medals and finished 17th out of 22 islands.

The Bermuda contingent usually consists of about 100 athletes, and with the extra time to prepare, the organizers of the Bermuda Island Games hope we will have at least that number by 2023, added Jon Beard, Bermuda chairman.

The sports involved are archery, track and field, badminton, basketball, cycling, football, golf, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and tennis.