Sports
Dates confirmed for 2023 Guernsey Island Games – The Royal Gazette
Updated: March 25, 2021 8:30 PM
The postponed Guernsey 2021 NatWest International Island Games have a new date of July 8-14, 2023, organizers confirmed today.
The announcement was made last September that the Games, originally scheduled for this summer in Guernsey, had been postponed and moved to 2023. Yesterday, the International Island Games Association confirmed that the event will take place in the second week of July.
I am delighted that the member islands can now look forward to what will be an exciting sports summer in 2023 and we would like to thank the Guernsey 2023 Organizing Committee for their commitment to ensuring that the Games are held and this important competitive opportunity for athletes of our member islands, Jorgen Pettersson, president of the IIGA, said yesterday.
Julia Bowditch, the Games Director for Guernsey 2023, explained that the dates are the same for the original 2023 Games, although the guest island has changed.
The Games were scheduled to take place in Orkney from July 8 to 14, 2023, so most islands were already holding the date, she explained.
We’ve taken the time to liaise with the 14 sports here in Guernsey that will be part of the Games to make sure the dates will work for them. The sports calendar is still changing as other events are being postponed and rescheduled due to the global pandemic, so there will inevitably be an overlap with other events, but hopefully these dates will work for all islands and sports.
Bowditch added: We were well on the plans for the 2021 event. As a result of the postponement, we have put much of this schedule on hold and can retrieve it closer to the actual date.
However, there will inevitably be some elements of the planning that will need to be restarted, and we also need to consider any new guidelines we need to implement because of the pandemic. At this stage, we don’t want to incur any unnecessary extra costs, so we will be putting many things on hold until almost 2023.
We will also take the opportunity to review all of the planning we’ve done so far, review our cost calculations, branding and communication plans, and address any other issues that may arise between now and 2023.
NatWest International’s Rob Girard said: Island communities have been badly affected by Covid and the impact of sports on mental health and well-being has been in the spotlight for the past 12 months.
Sport brings communities together, and the NatWest International Island Games is a celebration of both sport and community on an island, so this really gives us something to look forward to as we move towards recovery.
As a bank, our goal is to help individuals and communities thrive and our goal is to work closely with the IIGA and the Guernsey Organizing Committee to deliver fantastic Games that cheer up all athletes, support teams and spectators.
Dame Mary Perkins, the Chair of the Guernsey 2023 Organizing Committee, said: I would like to take this opportunity to thank the States of Guernsey, our sponsors, partners, volunteers and sports coordinators who have helped us navigate these challenging times. .
While things will slow down in the coming months in terms of the Games, we hope everyone will still be involved. This is much more than just a sporting event, it brings islands together in a festive moment.
We will use this time to work as hard as possible to organize the best event possible and give Guernsey and the other member islands something to look forward to.
At the 2019 Games in Gibraltar, the 48-man Bermuda team won 14 medals and finished 17th out of 22 islands.
The Bermuda contingent usually consists of about 100 athletes, and with the extra time to prepare, the organizers of the Bermuda Island Games hope we will have at least that number by 2023, added Jon Beard, Bermuda chairman.
The sports involved are archery, track and field, badminton, basketball, cycling, football, golf, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and tennis.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]