The Recorder – NCAA Tournament: UMass hockey sees familiar shades in Lake Superior State

The opening round of the NCAA tournament may induce some dj vu on the UMass hockey team.

The Minutemen, placed No. 2 in the East Regional, will face No. 3 Lake Superior State Friday at 6:30 pm at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. Lake Superior State sports, ranked 13th nationally, recalled UMass coach Greg Carvel of UMass Lowell, who defeated the Minutemen for their first Hockey East title on Saturday.

They have given up very few goals in the past six games. They’re quite a team, older, physically, the game grind, he said. Expected a game with low scores.

Match the Lakers’ physical style with the way UMass wants to play (tough, defensive, gritty) and that could lead to a defensive battle with few odds.

It will be a difficult game. I don’t think they’ll be flashy plays, said UMass junior forward Bobby Trivigno. It will be a hard, fast and structural game.

Cornering fights, leading techniques and time in the attacking zone will go a long way to determine who will advance to the Regional Final on Saturday.

(Fellow attacker) Carson (Gicewicz) and I try to hit people and make life difficult for the other team, UMass captain Jake Gaudet said.

Lake Superior State earned its first NCAA Tournament bid since 1996 when it won its first WCHA title. The Lakers (19-6-3) are driving a six-game winning streak in which they knocked out regional No. 4 seed Bemidji State in the semifinals of the conference. They only allowed multiple goals in two of those six games.

Ashton Calder leads Lake State with 28 points and 15 goals, while Pete Veillette has 13 assists and 26 points.

We can play many different styles, said Lake State coach Damon Whitten. We talked a lot about our seniors and our upperclassmen. We have gained good experience in our team.

However, none of that experience is in the NCAA tournament. UMass returns 11 players from the 2019 team that reached the national championship match.

That experience, you hear so many people talking about it and you have to come here and go through challenges every now and then, Whitten said. I love the experience with our team and I love our leadership group. I think that can cancel out any feeling that we haven’t been here.

Carvel saw firsthand what could happen when confronted by a team that was there before, when his team fell off defending champions Minnesota-Duluth in the 2019 final.

I’m excited to play in the tournament with some experience, he said. We had a good team last time, but when we played Duluth in the championship game, they knew everything that was going to happen and we reacted instead of being proactive.

Gaudet and the other returning players have tried to impress their less experienced teammates at the level necessary to advance in the NCAA tournament.

We tried to communicate that it is exciting to be here, but prepare and don’t let the moment pass, he said.

The Minutemen (16-5-4) haven’t lost a regulation game in more than two months (Jan. 17 against Boston University). They have stayed on their toes by sticking to their process and focusing on their own game amid a revolving door schedule of available opponents based on who wasn’t on the COVID-19 break. Carvel said avoiding virus breaks was one of UMass’ strengths. It allowed them to play more games early and stay in a consistent rhythm.

It is your ability to deal with the mental part of the matter. We have remained COVID-free as a team, he said. We asked the boys to sacrifice more than usual. The fact that we played consistently earlier in the season was an advantage for us.

On the way to Bridgeport for the regional, that rhythm changed somewhat. The Minutemen, the No. 6 team in the country, left Tuesday and spent Wednesday in quarantine before returning to the ice to practice Thursday.

Switching the boys’ heads back on is my most concerning thing. We rely heavily on our process, the consistency in how we do things, Carvel said. If you take 36 hours, almost 48 hours off, that is something they are not used to.

Like all season, the Minutemen will rely on their defense. UMass only allows 1.8 goals per game, second in the country. Since junior Filip Lindberg returned from injury and took over in just January 22, the Minutemen have averaged 1.4 goals per game with three shutouts.

Lindberg, who started all four games in UMass’s final NCAA run, leads the nation with a 9.40 serve percentage.

He has a history of getting warm during the tournament like he did in his freshman year, Trivigno said. He knows and we know he can perform on the biggest stage.

UMass’ defensive numbers are aided by its elite penalty kill (90.4 percent), which ranks third nationally. The Minutemen link that to the 12th best power play in the country (22.9 percent) for mastering situations in special teams.

It started with shame. We had the greatest power in the country two years ago, and the following year we finished 55 out of 60, which is embarrassing, Carvel said. So we let the power take center stage. We have two very even units. Our power play has helped us win games. The combination of the two, many, many nights, we won games this year because we won the battle of the special teams.

