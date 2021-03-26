Capitals vs. Devils Recap: Caps eject Devils in 4-3 win

It’s been about 9,000 years since the Washington Capitals played a hockey game, but they’re finally back on the ice tonight to face the New Jersey DevilsThis marks the fifth time these teams have met this season and the Capitals have won all four previous matchups. The Caps were again without the services of Perfect Human Lars Eller, who has now missed five consecutive games with a lower body injury, so the lines looked something like this:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Vrana-Backstrom-Wilson

Sheary-Panik-Leap

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Orlov-Schultz

Chara-Jensen Vanecek

Could the Caps continue their hot streak against the Devils tonight? Let’s find out.

Heres Thursday evenings Plus / Minus:

Plus: You. Alex Ovechkin. With 721 goals in 1,180 games he was now averages 0.61 goals per gameAmong NHL players who have scored 700+ career goals, that’s the highest goals / game rate, 0.01 better than Wayne Gretzky. Is that good? Asking for a friend

Minus: Vitek Vanecek had a tough game, folks. Three goals conceded on 24 shots, and all three goals were stinkers.

And now you know what time it is:

Nine more notes about the game:

1. The devils only came on the board 1:23 into the game after a very rough game by goalkeeper Vitek Vanecek. It appeared that Vanecek was trying to drop the puck at John Carlson just below the left circle, but he missed the puck with his stick and Nicholas Merkley shot in and sent the puck to the back of the net. To quote Steve Dangle: That’s a dang it.

2. Dmitry Scorlov! Less than two minutes after the Devils scored, Orlov shot a deadly shot through traffic and with a great screen from Conor Sheary up front, the puck found the back of the net past Mackenzie Blackwood’s glove for Orlov’s fourth count of the season. With just 3:10 hours into the first, this is the fastest goal the Capitals have scored all season.

3. With 13:47 remaining in the first, Washington got its first power play chance of the game when Yegor Sharangovich made a trip to the box for hooking. The Devils road penalty kill is the worst in the league this season, with only 62.8% in tonight’s game. The Caps, on the other hand, have the best home power play in the competition at 40%. However, the Caps only got one shot on target during this man advantage.

4. Zdeno Chara took a sharp penalty against Kyle Palmieri with 6:21 to go in the first, giving the Devils their first power play of the evening. The Caps penalty kill at home ranks 17th in the league with 78.9%, and the Devils power play outside of New Jersey is ninth worst in the league with 16.2%. Chara usually starts the PK with Nick Jensen, but being in the box, Brenden Dillon was tapped to start on the top unit. Dilly and the rest of the penalty killers held back the Devils man advantage and tied the game to one apiece.

5:20 am in the second, Miles Wood restored the New Jerseys lead with another deflating goal for Vitek Vanecek. Wood looked like he could get past the puck, but he seemed to catch Vanecek by surprise with a shot that squeaked just past between the post and Vanecek’s shoulder. Vanecek has had some great outings for the Caps this season, but this doesn’t seem to be one of them.

6. Alexa, play Shake, Rattle and Roll! Just 55 seconds later, Ovi tied the game again after a shot from his office at a beauty of a cross-ice pass from Daniel Leap that Mackenzie Blackwood just couldn’t recover from. That’s career goal number 721 for his fifteenth of the season, and seven goals in his last seven games.

7. Evgeny Kuznetsov home goal alarm! Ovechkin fired the puck at the net and when Blackwood couldn’t control the rebound, Kuznetsov was able to catch him and fire the puck at Blackwoods from a sharp angle, while Daniel Leap caused a bit of chaos for the net. This goal, which gave the Caps their first lead of the evening, was Kuzy’s fourth of the season. With the secondary helper on the marker, Brenden Dillon recorded his 100th career assist. Congratulations, Dilly!

8. Nick Jensen made a trip to the 16 for cross-checking with 9:22 over in the third, and it took Jesper Bratt all 26 seconds to capture with a blistering top shelf shot. His one-timer from the right dot flew up and over Vanecek’s gauntlet, whose heavy night only got worse.

9. Evgeny Kuznetsov apparently wasn’t done scoring tonight, putting the Caps back to 1:02 after Bratt’s count. Kuzy sent a closing pass from Justin Schultz and the deflection went from Damon Severson for the net. This is Kuzy’s first multi-goal game of the season, and this count turned out to be the match winner.

Hereafter for the Capitals: the fifth game of this home stand, the second half of a back-to-back with the Devils tomorrow night at 7 PM. The Caps have four games in the next six days, so get ready.