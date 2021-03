Cricket ground in Chaska and youth coaching program

Our story



Chaska Cricket Club (CCC) is a non-profit volunteer organization founded in the year 2021 by passionate resident cricketers. We are committed to promoting cricket among young people around the world City of Chaska and the State of Minnesota. We do this by partnering with the City of Chaska and encouraging the development of youth cricket coaching programs and adult recreational cricket programs. is a non-profit volunteer organization founded in the year 2021 by passionate resident cricketers. We are committed to promoting cricket among young people around the worldand theWe do this by partnering with the City of Chaska and encouraging the development of youth cricket coaching programs and adult recreational cricket programs. Where we play

CCC and the City of Chaska have collaborated to develop cricket infrastructure at McKnight ParkThis valuable space will accommodate a new cricket ground and as a by-product enhance the overall appearance and function of the space. The revamped site offers a host of benefits that go far beyond aesthetics and community recreation.

Our current goal is to have a fully operational cricket ground 1st week of June 2021 Cricket Youth Program

Children between the ages of 5 and 17 are considered to be in the critical age bracket in which what they learn and grow up with is what they become, as adult pillars of society. We need to inspire them to hone their skills and bring out the limitless potential and hidden talent, not only in academia, but also in sports. Sport also helps keep children away from digital media, drugs and habits that will be harmful in the long run. America has one of the richest cricket histories of any country in the world and Cricket has been a vehicle for positive social change around the world.



Costs

They say Children’s success is the duty of the community ‘CCC invites everyone to help fund the new cricket ground. No matter how big or small a gift, every bit counts. Your donations will go towards building it Astro Grass field and purchasing training equipment for youth coaching campsThe budgeted cost of this project is $ 7,000 Includes Astroturf Mat ($ 6,000) and Youth Program Equipment ($ 1,000).



How you can help

Team sports can be used as a powerful tool to build relationships and networks and strengthen the community as a whole. You can help be part of that contribution. Thank you in advance for your support and donation. Please give us as generously as you can! Think of this as an investment in the health and lives of our children, with a ROI of building a strong, disciplined and athletic mind not only in the children, but in the community at large.

