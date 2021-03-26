Sports
4 potential KU football coach candidates established Group of 5 winners
If the next athletic director at the University of Kansas wants a head coach who has proven himself for several years that he can win at a high level, the AD probably won’t be able to pick a candidate from another Power Five program.
Although the Jayhawks compete in the Big 12, KU has been underperforming for over a decade now, making it a near-impossible sell for an already established head coach in the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 or SEC.
It seems much more likely that if KU eventually decided to bring in someone from scratch rather than end up removing the interim tag and choosing Emmett Jones to run the program on a permanent basis, a well-known Group of Five head coach would be a logical choice . choice.
Here are four current head coaches at FBS programs outside of the Power Five who are viable potential candidates for KU. Each has at least five years of experience and a winning record to show for it.
Jason Candle, Toledo
FBS head coaching record: 38-21 (.644 in 5 seasons)
The Rockets have ended .500 or better every season that Candle has led the program.
In Toledos’ best season under the guidance of Candles, the Rockets finished 11-3 in 2017 with one of those losses in Miami (the ACC team in Florida; not the Ohio team that plays in the MAC’s other division) and another loss to come. in a bowl game versus Appalachian State.
Toledo won his first direct MAC West division championship since 1998 in 2017, when Candle was named MAC Coach of the Year.
In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Toledo finished 4-2 playing only MAC games, averaging 35 points and 494 yards per game under Candle.
Why it makes sense to KU: A winning coach from Toledo taking over in the Big 12? That sounds familiar.
It’s a plan that worked out phenomenally well for Iowa State, which took Matt Campbell away from the MAC program after the 2015 season.
The cyclones have been 35-28 since Campbell, the former Candles boss, took over in Ames, Iowa. ISU has won seven or more games each of the past four seasons, coming from a 9-3 year ending with the Cyclones at No. 9 in the country after a Fiesta Bowl win over Oregon.
Candle worked as Toledos ‘offensive coordinator during the four seasons that Campbell was Rockets’ head coach.
Other former Toledo head coaches who have found success at their next job include Gary Pinkel (118-73 in Missouri) and Nick Saban (34-24 in Michigan State).
Jeff Monken, Army
FBS head coaching record: 49-39 (.557) in 7 seasons
From 1997 to 2013, Army finished a season only once with a winning record. Then Monken took over and the Black Knights turned into a highly respected team.
Based on an old-fashioned football foul called the triple option, Monken Army has ordered bowling in four of the past five seasons. The 2020 team season ended with a narrow defeat to West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl, making Army 9-3.
That’s the only bowl game Army has lost since Monken took over the 2014 season. In 2016, the military defeated North Texas at the heart of the Dallas Bowl. In 2017, the military topped San Diego state in the Armed Forces Bowl. And in 2018, back at the Armed Forces Bowl, the Army beat Houston, 70-14.
Army’s 11-2 2018 season ended with the Black Knights at No. 19 in the country and included a loss on road overtime in Oklahoma, a top-five team.
Why it makes sense to KU: The Jayhawks have routinely been so overwhelmed in Big 12 play for more than a decade that some have argued over the years with an option violation like a no, while any established program ziggling with modern fouls could do the trick.
It would be a drastic measure and would entail a complete overhaul of the offense. But if KU wanted to go in the wrong direction, with a plan that opponents were not accustomed to seeing, Monken would be the man for the job.
Monken’s triple-option teams have proven to be effective, and he became an expert in the system by working for Paul Johnson, who carried out productive options violations at both Navy and Georgia Tech. Monken was an assistant to Johnson during the 2008 and 2009 seasons, when the Yellow Jackets went a combined 19-7, playing in both the Chick-fil-A Bowl and the Orange Bowl.
Willie Fritz, Tulane
FBS head coaching record: 47-40 (.540) in 7 seasons
After establishing himself as a winning FBS coach with newcomer Georgia Southern, Fritz took over a Tulane program that had largely failed in recent years.
In the 13 seasons before Fritz took over, Tulane had only one winning season, winning four or fewer games ten times.
Now, five years after that rebuilding project, Fritz is 29-33 in Tulane, but the Green Wave was up 0.500 or just in each of the past three seasons, all of which include a bowl berth.
Between his time with Georgia Southern and Tulane, Fritz has a 3-1 record in bowl games.
Why it makes sense to KU: A graduate of nearby Shawnee Mission Northwest High, Fritz grew up in Sunflower State and even played college football and basketball in Pittsburg State from 1978-81.
In 1993 Fritz became head football coach at Blinn College, where he would later win NJCAA national titles. From there, Fritz became the longtime head coach at Central Missouri, where he coached for 13 years.
Fritz’s ties to the area can make him more interested in the job than other potential candidates.
Lance Leipold, Buffalo
FBS head coaching record: 37-33 (.529) in 6 seasons
Leipold, after six years at work, has the Bulls rolling. In the past three seasons together, Buffalo has won 24 games and lost only 10.
The 2020 season, had the schedule not been cut short due to the pandemic, could have added even more wins to Leipold’s record. Last year, Buffalo made it to the Associated Press top 25 for the first time in program history, reaching No. 23 late in the season.
Leipold led Buffalo to a 6-1 record in 2020, as the Bulls went to wins in all but one MAC games, then defeated Marshall in the Camellia Bowl.
Buffalo averaged 43.4 points and 478.1 yards offense, while allowing only 21.9 points and 360.4 yards in 2020.
Why it makes sense to KU: In the competitive MAC, a conference that regularly turns out Power Five coaches Leipold has turned Buffalo into one of the leagues’ top programs.
From 2017-20, the Bulls have won more games (30) than any other team in the conference. Leipold, two-time MAC Coach of the Year, has led his team to a perfect record against division opponents in two of the past three seasons.
Buffalo had never won a bowl game in his first 28 seasons while playing at the FBS level. Since then, Leipold and the Bulls have gone 2-1 in bowls.
Leipold took over Buffalo after going 109-6 and winning six Division III national titles in Wisconsin-Whitewater, his alma mater, from 2007-14.
The man consistently puts a winning team on the field.
