Memorial beats North in Crosstown tennis, swimming and diving conflicts





CLEAR WATER (WQOW) – Eau Claire North meets Eau Claire Memorial on the gridiron in Carson Park in May, but on Thursday the Huskies and Old Abes got tangled up on the tennis courts and in the pool. Starting with tennis, it’s the second week of competition for both schools in their alternate fall seasons. In # 1 singles, Memorial’s Molly Hower North’s Morgan Presler dominated with a straight set shutout despite a brave effort by Presler, including a twelve-shot volley in the first set. The old Abes also played well in the doubles, as Katie Rentzepis and Lexi Budzinski defeated Kalia Xiong and Nicone Franson 6-1, 6-2. Budzinski closed the game with a strong ace. Memorial went on to beat the Huskies in a 7-0 win. Complete tennis results Varsity Singles: 1. Molly Hower (ECM) def. Morgan Presler (ECN) 6-0, 6-0

2. Run the Treatment (ECM) def. In. Carolyn Rettke 6-0, 6-0

3. Kiki Shea (ECM) beats. Leah Nelson (ECN) 6-0, 6-2

4. Ziva Hirsch (ECM) def. Olivia Feltes (ECN) 6-4, 6-1 Varsity doubles: 1. Beat Katie Retzepis & Lexi Budzinski (ECM). Kalia Xiong and Nicole Franson (ECN) 6-1, 6-2

2. Beat Kim Harvey and Chloe Beckermann (ECM). Jennifer Parker & Alyssa Dayton (ECN) 6-1, 6-0

3. Sophie Konzen & Charlie Zacho (ECM) defeated. Autumn Tafel & Brooke Vanderwyst 6-0, 6-0 In the group it was a much closer match between the crosstown rivals, but Memorial would get away with a 96-90 victory. Some of the highlights of the day were the 500m freestyle, where Memorial’s Alexis Crotteau won with a time of 6:07:22, a whopping 18 seconds ahead of second place. The Old Abes also did well on the diving boards. Maddie Weber took the 1 meter dive ahead of Memorial with a score of 221.50. The Huskies had a great performance in the 100 meter backstroke as Cally Stolt and Megan Fenn finished 1-2 in their heat. North also won by a five-second margin in the 200-meter freestyle relay. In the 100-yard breath stroke, North’s Amber Kornesczuk led the heat with a time of 1:19:24, tying the team scores to 86. It came down to the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, where the Old Abes won with a time of 4:12:37, giving them enough points to finish the game with the highest score. Eau Claire North won the first crosstown encounter this year, and Memorial’s win on Thursday splits the season streak. The full swim and dive results are below: ecn-vs-ecm-results-March 25, 18034



