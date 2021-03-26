Byron Center hockey one win away from the state title after defeating Marquette





The Byron Centers hockey team will play for the first state championship in program history this weekend. The Bulldogs defeated Marquette 5-1 on Thursday, allowing Byron Center to advance to the Division 2 Final on Saturday at 11am against Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth. It’s incredible, said Byron Center coach Taylor Keyworth. I am so excited for our boys. Our maiden trip to the Final Four last year was cut short due to COVID, so about 365 days later we can finally play a Final Four game. I couldn’t be happier for the guys, and we’re so excited for Saturday. Byron Center, 18-0 overall, got a few goals from Luke Nickolaus and Brady Breit in the semi-final, which was also played at Plymouth. Josh Froysland added a goal for the third period to help Ice. That line was great with Luke Nickolaus, Brady Breit and Nick Schepers, Keyworth said. They contributed to all five goals today. They had a great game and played a lot of time in the other teams’ defensive zone and our attacking zone. They flew around, supported each other, communicated and just made a lot of good hockey matches. It’s great to see them being rewarded. They’ve been working very, very hard over the last few games, and it may not have appeared on the scoresheet, but today they exploded, and it was certainly too late. Byron Center also got strong play from goalkeeper Carson MacKenzie. MacKenzie is a sophomore who played one game as a freshman last season. Our goalkeeper was solid, rock solid in the back end, Keyworth said. He was called up to make numerous big saves throughout the game and he has answered the bell almost every time. Our D was solid too, guys like Jack Collard, Trevor Davis and Josh Froysland, who scored with a big goal today and maybe put it out of reach for them. Out D and keeper and our line were all spectacular. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice, 14-4, defeated Trenton 4-2 in Thursday’s second game. Bloomfield Hills is making his second national final after losing to Wyandotte in the 2011 championship game. It’s been a short season, but a fast one, Keyworth said. We have played a lot of games in a short time. So we will get healthy, recovered and hydrated and get good food and taking care of our body is number one priority. We are going to practice (Friday), hit the road and get a good night’s sleep and prepare as we always do for a match.

