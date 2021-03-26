Kate Winslet on her new movie Ammonite, with Saoirse Ronan: We didn’t want to hide behind corsets’







Like many of us, Kate Winslet hides a large number of sins outside of her Zoom camera’s recording.

I’ve tried to make it look nice, but you have no idea what’s going on around here, she says with a laugh. There are blankets, there is a table tennis table here with a blanket draped over it, and there a Peleton bike and a filthy old chair that I keep trying to get rid of. It’s really hilarious, the improvised nature of it all.

But despite all the efforts to make herself and her home fit for public consumption, the 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress says the past year has given her a serious pause to think about the way she will work in the future, not only in terms of efficiency, but also from an environmental point of view.

However, I am a fan of Zoom and Microsoft Teams, I think they are just incredible, “she says.” I had a huge script meeting last night with about eight people and we did so much and you think about all the airfares that you are saving and the tons of CO2 that we are not discharging into the environment, it’s really amazing that we can do it this way to do.

Winslet says she’s hyper-aware of how much she flew before, adding, I think for me definitely that side of it needs to change, just personally in myself, it’s changed.

I hope that what I can do, and with any luck I think distribution companies and movie companies will understand, if actors turn to them and say OK listen, we’re only going to do five long haul flights this year. six long haul flights, and flying to New York City for a talk show, that just can’t be one of my tours, can we do it with Zoom? ‘

I’ve done a lot of live talk shows through Zoom this year and it works fine, it’s just the same. She pauses. And I was 100 percent still wearing my slippers!

Winslet has been locked up in her home in the UK, which is close enough to the coast for beach combing. It has become an almost obsessive occupation after her last film role in Ammonite, as the real self-taught paleontologist and fossilist Mary Anning.

While the film is not strictly a biopic and Anning’s own romantic interests have been lost in history, the film tells the story of a gay romance with a young woman, played by Saoirse Ronan.

While Anning’s discoveries were crucial in shaping our understanding of prehistoric life, Victorian social norms meant that she was never accepted in the elite scientific community and many people still don’t know her name.

Winslet said she had heard of Anning before taking on the role, but had no idea of ​​the scope of her work.

I didn’t know she found her first Ichthyosaurus when she was 11 years old, and I had no idea how important her scientific discoveries were in the world of geology, so it was quite an education.

I’m still by no means an expert, but I was able to work with a paleontologist and really learn those skills and I was able to find a few fossils myself.

Winslet says it’s now impossible to walk on a beach without scouring it for hidden fossils, and she’s not alone in her newfound interest.

My friends will also call me now and say we found something on the beach today and we were wondering if maybe you can tell us if it is something? and I say no, it’s just a dent, sorry. ‘

But I’m constantly tracking Paddy Howe [a geologist at Lyme Regis Museum]who was my instructor when we were at work said you will never go to a beach again without sanding and looking down all the time, even trails, country lanes, you will still find yourself going to find something that The cement is wedged in, but that’s something I do all the time now.

Winslet, the star of such films as Titanic, The Holiday and Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, not only brought Anning to the masses, but also said she wants to see more same-sex love stories in mainstream cinema.

It’s really interesting, if there were more we wouldn’t automatically feel compelled to compare the few out there.

So for me one of the most powerful things I took from Ammonite was that in our love story we tell the story of two women, two people, who fall in love.

The fact that they are of the same sex is never mentioned or addressed in a way that disguises any degree of secrecy, hesitation or fear, and for me, I hope we are able to move in that direction more.

When we tell same-sex love stories on film so many times, there is this element of this shame or something is forbidden and therefore wrong, and just by telling these stories and normalizing them I think it hopefully helps with the evolution and progression of how the public views LGBTQ people and their relationships.

I really hope we find more LGBTQ movies just making their way into the mainstream because I just don’t understand why they aren’t there.

Winslet and Ronan worked closely with director Francis Lee on the film’s beautifully rendered love scenes, and Winslet said they were adamant that they didn’t want to hide behind corsets.

We didn’t want to be timid, she adds, just because this was a period and so often intimacy in movies of the era could be handled in a slightly more delicate way or something, and I guess we just didn’t really feel that was necessary .

We really wanted to show the deep, passionate, loving, trusting connection between these two women, which was created as a result of a calm desire and a really deep desire.

It was really fantastic doing that love story with Francis and Saoirse, there was a lot of confidence in the room and also at the end of the day women know what women want so there was a shorthand that Saoirse and I had that taught me that much.

I’m still learning how different it feels. I’ve played or participated in LGBTQ characters in the past in intimate scenes of an LGBTQ nature, but never to this extent, and I think we just really wanted to make it into something that served the power of love between Mary and Charlotte.

:: Ammonite is available for premium home rentals on all digital platforms starting today.