Host cities confirmed for AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022





With just under 10 months to the next AFC Women’s Asian Cup, the host cities and stadiums have been confirmed for the 2022 tournament. Three host cities and stadiums were chosen Friday by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the AFC Womens Asian Cup India 2022 Local Organizing Committee (LOC). The Westfield Matildas are one of four countries to have qualified for the tournament to date, alongside host country India, defending champions Japan and China PR. The AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 will be played between January 20 and February 6 at the following locations: (Information and images provided by the AFC) DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Opened in 2008, DY Patil Stadium is located on the outskirts of Mumbai and has world-class facilities suitable for international multi-sport events. With a stadium capacity of 37,900, DY Patil Stadium will be the largest venue of the AFC Womens Asian Cup India 2022. As one of the six venues for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, the country’s first FIFA tournament held a special place in the stadiums’ history, which also hosts the first-ever Indian Super League (ISL) final. TransStadia, Ahmedabad TransStadia, officially opened on October 7, 2016, was built under a public-private partnership and will be the newest of the three stadiums to host the AFC Womens Asian Cup India 2022. As Indias’ first convertible stadium with a capacity of 20,000, it features a FIFA standard football pitch with a height of 4.8 meters and 14 hospitality boxes overlooking the pitch, which can be converted into guest rooms. Recently, TransStadia hosted the second edition of the Intercontinental Cup, with DPR Korea, India, Syria and Tajikistan, as well as two of Chennaiyin FC’s AFC Cup matches. Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar Built in 1978, Kalinga Stadium is a multi-purpose international stadium in the heart of Bhubaneswar city. The site has served as a focal point for several international sporting events ranging from track and field, football, hockey, basketball, tennis, table tennis, volleyball, wall climbing and swimming. The stadium, which has a capacity of over 15,000 and has recently been renovated, has successfully hosted the Super Cup, the annual knockout tournament between the Indian Super League and I-League clubs since the tournament began. Dato Windsor John, Secretary General of the AFC, said: Women’s football in Asia is world-class and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and LOC have selected exceptional venues that will provide a true spectacle to match the tournament’s status. The AFC is grateful to the AIFF, the LOC and the three host cities for their dedication and we are confident that the tournament will serve as a catalyst to take women’s football in India, which continues to make significant progress, to even greater heights in the coming years. We applaud them for their vision and wish the AIFF and LOC all the best in their ambitions to demonstrate their ability to host a successful international showpiece. The qualifying tournaments for the AFC Womens Asian Cup India 2022 will take place from September 13-25, 2021 at centralized venues with the draw scheduled for May 27, 2021 at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 3:30 PM local time. (5.30pm AEST).

