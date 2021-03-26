Philadelphia 76ers’ Dwight Howard was sent off after receiving the ’20 title ring in exchange for Staples Center





LOS ANGELES – Dwight Howard smiled broadly before the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night and took his 2020 championship ring with fellow ex-Laker Danny Green. It wasn’t long before Howard’s expression turned from cheers to exasperation. Howard, who returned to Staples Center, was ejected between the first and second fifteen minutes when referee Kane Fitzgerald made a technical foul on Howard for deliberately running into Laker’s big man Montrezl Harrell on his way to the Philadelphia bench after the buzzer sounded. Howard and Harrell had already been called up for double technical fouls as they got caught with 1 minute and 8 seconds remaining in the first quarter, making the second technical foul an automatic disqualification for Howard.

1 Related Harrell pushed Howard off him and continued to the Lakers bench, where he turned to wave goodbye to the three-time defensive player of the year winner as he made his case to Fitzgerald. The Sixers won 109-101. “I just thought it was a very selfish game,” Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said of Howard. “You’ve got a tech, you can’t get another. We just need to have better discipline. I get it. I know there’s a lot of emotion. But we had one center on our team and he got kicked out. I was there. “Not very happy about it. I know it’s an emotional game. But he’s a veteran. We need to have better discipline.” What triggered the pair’s bad blood is unclear, but Harrell, last season’s Sixth Man of the Year when he played for the LA Clippers, would never have joined the Lakers in the off-season had Howard not signed with. the Sixers. At the start of free agency in November, Howard tweeted, “I stay where I belong. Laker nation I love you guys. Purple and gold never get old.” But in a bizarre turn of events, he quickly deleted the tweet and ended up getting a one-year, $ 2.6 million contract with Philadelphia. Later that day, the Lakers agreed to a two-year $ 19 million deal with Harrell. When asked what caused the altercation with Howard, Harrell said, “I don’t know, frankly. I don’t even care to be really against you. I just played basketball, man.” He added, “I’m not turning my back on anybody, man. I’m not taking that lightly. I’m not taking any of that disrespect. You’re not gonna push me all the way around and just feel like you” you’re gonna take me give a big boy and just attack me or whatever. It’s not in my blood, it will never be in my blood. I don’t care what no one feels about it, I don’t care who doesn’t like me. It is what it is.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos