Sports
United and Freyberg compete for the women’s club cricket title
WARWICK SMITH / Stuff
Courtney Infield and Freyberg hope to beat United in the women’s club final on Saturday.
CRICKETThe revived Manawat women’s club competition culminates this weekend as United and Freyberg compete in the 2020 final.
The two teams will play at Hokowhitu Park on Saturday in what promises to be a close encounter between two strong clubs.
The women’s season has been split in two, and in the pre-Christmas competition, Marist defeated Freyberg to claim the title accolade.
Freyberg will be determined not to lose two finals in a season, but will face a United team with strength in batting and bowling.
The two teams played against each other in a dress rehearsal last week and Freyberg came out on top with six wickets.
But there are changes to the schedule for the nine vs one game this week.
United were starred last week at Tararua College schoolgirl batswoman Abby Treder, and top bowlers Brooke Te Wake and Phoebe Monk.
All three play this week, although United is without captain Kendyl Paget. Leesa Baker casts aside in her absence. Rowena Campbell is also missing with a shoulder injury.
Baker said the team felt confident after a good season.
This season’s six-team league is the first time that a fully-fledged women’s league has been played in Manawat since the 1990s. Last season, four teams participated in a competition, but they were not affiliated with clubs.
It was great, “said Baker. We had a few people back at cricket who haven’t played for a long time, and with the mix of younger and older players it has been really good.
Freyberg co-captain Sarah Calkin said the team had four players behind them, former NZ bowler Sian Ruck and wicket-keeper Sam Battman, as well as mother-daughter combination Gabrielle and Fiona Read.
But beneath their lineup is Courtney Infield, who scored a ton against Marist earlier this month.
Calkin said last week’s win boosted confidence, but the team had a few changes.
It certainly puts more pressure on the team’s senior rep players to fill their shoes and take on two roles.
We certainly still have confidence. We have the fire in the stomach.
Calkin echoed Baker’s comments about the women’s league’s success, saying it had driven more women into the sport.
James Lovegrove, general manager of the Manawat Cricket Association, said it is possible the league will grow by two teams next year.
It is a really exciting competition as it combines young emerging players with really experienced and skilled players.
“It’s fantastic for the young players to see that those older players still have a lot of class left over them.
Marist and Palmerston North Girls High School play for third place and Feilding and Dannevirke compete for fifth place. The final starts at 3 p.m.
