BYU football welcomes alumni back for the biggest Pro day in Cougar history | BYU football

The pre-NFL draft buzz for BYU footballs Pro Day in Provo in 2013 was pretty incredible.
That was the year Cougar-defending lineman Ezekiel Ziggy Ansah made a rapid rise from the draft boards before finally being selected by the Detroit Lions in fifth-choice overall.
It was only the ninth time that a BYU player had been selected in the first round and he finished top pick with quarterback Jim McMahon (see info box).
But that hype level is about to hit Friday when former cougar quarterback Zach Wilson heads to work on 2021 Pro Day.
Not only is Wilson touted as a top pick (possibly at No. 2 overall), but the COVID-19 pandemic meant the annual NFL Combine had to be scrapped in favor of local Pro Day activities.
So this is a big day for Wilson and all the other ex-BYU players hoping to make the leap to the NFL.
We’ve always made Pro Day really important to our program, Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said Monday. We try to do everything we can to show the talents of our players. I think it will be huge to have these guys come out and be able to run and take the time and do all those things for the scouts. Having all the attention around Zach brings a lot more eyes to the program, but I think Pro Day has always been big for us since I’ve been the head coach. It’s something I really want to keep emphasizing.
Twenty former Cougar athletes plan to showcase their skills and athletics, hoping to attract the attention of NFL representatives who can give them a chance to play professional football.
One of the things Sitake likes is that players are returning to Provo.
I think it’s great to see everyone back, Sitake said. They came in last week and even this week. It’s the seniors and even guys who didn’t have a chance to do a pro day last year like Aleva Hifo, Micah Simon and Austin Lee. It’s great to have those guys back to run some routes and do a workout, just give it another shot.
The headliner, of course, is Wilson, who will likely become the top pick in BYU history.
His brother, Cougar freshman linebacker Josh Wilson, said he believes Zach Wilson is ready to make the most of the opportunity.
It’s really cool, said Josh Wilson. I can honestly say I expected no less. He has always been on top of everything. He’s always believed in himself, but I think he works harder than a lot of other people. I’m excited for him and it’s really cool to see this all finally come together because he’s been through a lot with it. I am happy that he is finally paying off.
The attention for Zach Wilson has been intense since BYU made its near-perfect run through the 2020 season and Josh Wilson said his family just loved riding.
It’s just fun and exciting, said Josh Wilson. I think we just loved the whole process. It will be exciting to see him throw and so on Pro Day. I just have fun with it.
While Zach Wilson may be the only sure choice in the BYU class, there are many other ex-Cougar athletes who may hear their names called. That would be a big problem for a program for which not many players have been drafted in recent years.
Sitake said he hopes the 2021 NFL draft will signal a shift in that trend.
I think we have a lot of NFL guys in our roster, Sitake said. I still believe that. Some of them will have the chance to be called up or sign free agent contracts and make teams this season. Then the next guys will leave. Hopefully this will be the biggest pro day today and maybe we will get even bigger next year. Hopefully we’ll just keep that thing rolling.
Sitake has long emphasized that he wants players on his team who want to reach the highest level of the game.
It was a priority from Day 1, Sitake said. I’ve said it before that I want to get guys into the NFL. I think the league needs our guys and I think we have guys who can go out and have success. We focused on that from the start.
Josh Wilson said the BYU players love to hear their head coach be so clear about what he wants for them.
It means the world hears him say that, said Josh Wilson. It just means that he cares about our dreams. That pushes us so hard, it’s great for my future because of course I’d like to play in the NFL one day if I could.
Here’s a list of the BYU players hoping it’s their turn when they take part in Pro Day on Friday: