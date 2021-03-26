Soquel moves to 5-0 in SCCAL girls tennis





Maya Van Ness, Isla Garcia-McDougall, Hana Blaustein and Ella Summerville each took a straight sets victory in singles to help the undefeated Soquel High girls’ team beat host Scotts Valley 7-0 on Thursday. The Knights improved to 5-0 in the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League with the win. A finalist of SCCAL in 2019, Van Ness defeated Helen Elmer 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 in singles, Garcia-McDougall won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2, Blaustein won 6-3 , 6-3 at No. 3, and Summerville won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4. No. 1 Bridget Summerville and Mariah Montanez (6-2, 6-3), No. 2 Alana Riling and Mia Tomaino (6-0, 6-0), and No. 3 Cassie Sears and Kaia Evulich (6-3, 6- 1) earned double wins. San Lorenzo Valley 5, at St. Francis 2: The Cougars ‘Kendall Fournier advanced to 4-0 during the season with her victory over Aracely Lehman at No. 1 in the teams’ SCCAL game at Pajaro Dunes on Thursday. The Sharks’ Viviana Moreno defeated Kyali Stromberg in a 2 1/2 hour match on No. 4 singles going to a third set tiebreaker. The scores of the matches were not available. SLV (3-1) will play against Aptos on Tuesday. Santa Cruz 6, on Monte Vista Christian 1Cardinals junior Tallia Harper gave up her first game in SCCAL play, but the two-time defending SCCAL champion defeated Kayleigh Bajarin 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 in singles on Thursday. No. 2 Sasha Wolfsen, No. 3 Annelise Timar and No. 4 Allie Pierson also won singles matches for theCardinals (2-2). No. 1 Sofia Storlazzi and Rachel Harms and No. 2 Simona Dentsch and Christine Bachar won doubles for Santa Cruz. Girls beach volleyball At Harbor 3, Mount Madonna 0: Taylan Johnson and Cassandra Kemos defeated Kahlan Tervalon and Zoey Ocampo, 21-12, 21-13, to help the Pirates (1-2) take their first SCCAL victory on Thursday. Gwen / Grigsby and Holly Pendergraft topped Grace Timan and Savannah Cambell, 21-17, 21-19, at No. 2 Bibi Bartlett and Kaitlin Lawrence defeated Bella Cambell and Cecily Kelly, 21-15, 21-18. Pacific Collegiate 3, in Harbor 2Rosalyn Bourdow and Analia Avila defeated Taylan Johnson and Cassandra Kemos 21-15, 21-19 in the No. 1 match to help the Pumas triumph in the teams’ SCCAL encounter Thursday. The No. 3 team of the Pumas of Mina Bariuan and Lila Wright (21-9, 21-7) and No. 5 Mina Bariuan and Lila Wright (21-17, 21-15) also took victories. No. 2 Gwen Grigsby and Holly Pendergraft (15-21, 21-16, 16-14) and No. 4 Maya Hess and Tara Biakanja (21-16, 21-15) took victories for the Pirates (0-2), who organize Santa Cruz on April 10th. Reporting of scores Coaches are encouraged to report post-match scores and highlights to [email protected] Please include your name and contact number in the email.

