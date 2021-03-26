Prep Boys Hockey: Pierce, Hawks Boat Hunters in 7A Finals

A high ankle sprain caused Pierce to miss several games and, at least for a moment, cast doubt on his ability to accomplish what he intended to do the moment the Hawks lost in extension to the 2020 Class A Final : win a championship. .

But Pierce recovered in time, scoring the first two goals on Thursday-evening to lead Hermantown to a 7-1 victory over Duluth Denfeld in the Section 7A title match at Hermantown Ice Arena.

It’s been a slow recovery and frustrating not to be out there, but it definitely feels good to be back, Pierce said. I was always pretty sure I would be back by then and help us here.

The second-placed Hawks (19-1) will advance to the Class A quarter-finals at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Tuesday against an opponent to be determined.





Pierce, a senior team captain and Mr. Hockey finalist, hit 4:16 in the game when he took the puck off a face-off and shot it from the right circle.

Less than nine minutes later, Pierce took the top right corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.

You could certainly tell that’s why he came back, Hawks coach Patrick Andrews said of Pierces’ goal to win a state title. He wouldn’t lose tonight. From the drop of the puck he got us going and calmed us down. Two goals and then everyone could breathe. That was 100% Joe. Joey Pierce wasn’t going to lose tonight. Period. That’s why he came back because he was on a mission to win the whole thing. It’s pretty cool to take the next step to achieve that goal.

The second-seeded Hunters (10-6-1) scored in the closing seconds of the first period when Kade Shea hit the puck from the front. But with a 56-16 lead in shots on target, the Hawks controlled the game everywhere.

Such a quick start was enormous; we needed that, said Pierce. We played well the whole game. It was 2-1 after the first, a little closer than we wanted, but we didn’t panic and just kept going. We never questioned ourselves tonight, and that mentality helps.

Aydyn Dowd and George Peterson scored unassisted goals in the second period and Ethan Lund scored twice within a minute in the third period to secure the Hawks 11th section title in 12 years.

But it was Pierces’ game that got the ball, or puck, rolling.

Joey carried us in that first period, Lund said. Of course he is one of our best players and a great leader, so it was great to have him back. He was huge throughout the game.

Goalkeeper Garron Opsahl stopped 15 shots and has not allowed more than one goal in any game since the Hawks defeated Grand Rapids alone on March 4.

Still minus the top scorer Zam Plante due to injury and having recently sat down to six players for 14 days due to COVID-19 protocols, Hermantown’s depth could have been in question.

But halfway through the second period, the result was clear.

I was so proud of our boys’ resilience, Andrews said. We dominated the second period after giving up that late goal.

The Hawks will find out who they will play against in the quarter-finals on Friday morning. Regardless of the opponent, the focus is the same.

Our goal hasn’t changed, we still want a state championship, Pierce said. This one feels good, but was still focused on that.

Duluth Denfeld 1-0-01

Hermantown 2-2-37

First Period 1. H, Joey Pierce, 4:16; 2. H, Pierce (Cole Antcliff), 1:07 PM; 3. DD, Kade Shea (Connor McClure, Andy Larson), 4:53 PM.

Second Period 4. H, Aydyn Dowd, 8:01 am; 5. H, George Peterson, 12:02.

Third period 6. H, Ethan Lund, 5:08 (sh); 7. H. Lund (Gavin Blomdahl), 6:02; 8. H, Beau Janzig (Aaron Pionk), 6:26.

Rescues Jacob Snyder, DD, 49; Garron Opsahl, H, 13.