College Sport Wellington Cricket Wrap

Results T20 Hunt Trophy (Boys T20)

Scots College beat Wellington College in the final of the T20 Hunt Trophy competition. Scots hit first and put in a respectable 142. Elliott Seddon scored top with 39. He was aided by Fergus Kisby-MacLeod, Henry Christie and Sam Plimmer who all scored in the 20s. Kevinda Weerasundara shone with the ball for Wellington with 3 wickets.

Despite the 40s of both Peter Bonar and Louis Isbister, Wellington got 9 runs of the total. Charles Batchelor took 3 wickets for Scots when they were crowned the Hunt Trophy Champs.

Girls Premier 1 T20 Final

In the girls’ Premier 1 Final Tawa was crowned the champion, beating Chilton at Petone Rec.

First, Tawa put down an impressive 192 runs. The top Georgia Plimmer scored with 45 from just 23 balls, hitting seven 4’s and one 6. Rachel Bryant and Jamie Mason-Jones both scored with scores in the 1930s, making it a formidable total for Chilton to chase.

35 runs for both openings (Hannah Ryan and Hannah Francis) got Chilton off to a good start. However, Georgia Plimmer was deadly and the ball took 4 wickets to complete an incredible individual effort. Chilton would go on to finish the 20 overs 131/8, 61 runs less than Tawa’s total.

Oscar-winning performance of Jackson

Wellington College will represent the Wellington region again at the Boys Gillette Cup Nationals in December after beating the Bruce Murray Cup against Hutt International Boys School (HIBS) by 110 runs in the final on Sunday.

A century of all-rounder Oscar Jackson crushed the resurgence of HIBS advancing from the second division at the start of the 2021 season.

Jackson hit 130 of the 117 balls, starting cautiously before overwhelming HIBS with his power and placement.

Wellington skipper Kevin Werasundara won the coin toss and chose to hit first. Openers James Hoskin and wicket-keeper Peter Bonar set up 25 for the first wicket before Hoskin was fired by Lachlan Bailey who celebrated his 100th wicket for HIBS.

Bonar was in danger of erupting, but kicked Nathan Edmonds to the keeper for 21 when Wellington lost a second wicket.

Max Juran and Oscar Jackson struggled away from the visitors and shared a score of 98 for the third wicket. Juran was patient, making 52 of 85 balls before Will Spice’s safe hands ended his innings.

Now that Jackson really started to impose, Weerasundara was reduced to a lively support act. He was bowled by Edmonds for 27 of 26 balls and Archie Chandler quickly followed for five.

It mattered little, as Jackson crossed the line and gave his partners the freedom to express themselves as well. Wellington placed 285-8 of their 50 overs.

HIBS opener Martin Lazenby only took eight balls when Ari Bonar caught the edge of the bat.

Ben Wilson and Jack Gaskin combined 22 until the Bonar brothers had Gaskin back in the pavilion for a dozen together.

Wilson was defiant but lacked support and when he was defeated by Peter Bonar for 51, HIBS quickly collapsed and was fired for 175 in 34.4 overs.

Wellington was efficient in the field and the bowlers distributed the wickets. Another class season for Col.

Top five run scorers

1: Oscar Jackson – Wellington College 1st XI – 422 runs

2: Daniel Stevens – Onslow College – 358 runs

3: Harry Kidd – St Pats Wellington – 357 runs

4: Ethan Jefferson – St Pats Wellington – 333 runs

5: Jake Urlich – Onslow College – 328 runs

High score: Rohit Guthpe – Scots College – 151 * vs Onslow College

Highest average: Oscar Jackson – 70.33

Top Five Wicket Takers

1: Henry McIntyre – St Pats Wellington – 20

2: Lachlan Bailey – Hutt International Boys School – 16

3: Callum Stevens – Onslow College – 14

4: Ari Bonar – Wellington College 1st XI – 14

5: Yash Raj Singh-Kalsi – St Pats Wellington – 14

Best Bowling Figures: Lucas Jelley (HIBS) 6/49 vs Onslow College

Cric HQ MVP: Henry McIntyre (St Pats Wellington)

