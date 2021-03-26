Fans saddened by Stan Wawrinka’s operation news





Stan Wawrinka will be out of action for several weeks after an operation on his injured foot. Photo: Twitter / Getty Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka is fighting to get fit for the French Open after choosing to undergo surgery for a foot injury. The three-time grand slam champion faces a few weeks on the sidelines after having a procedure done on his left foot to address a gnawing problem. ‘HARD TO LOOK’: Scary teen rookie on the ‘collapse’ track ‘DUMBEST RULE’: Aussie star explodes at the Miami Open referee ‘WHAT A ESCAPE’: Tennis world breaks loose over the miracle of Ash Barty “After having problems with my left foot for a while, I decided to do minor surgery,” Wawrinka said in a tweet on Thursday. The post was accompanied by a photo of Wawrinka on a hospital bed in a white dress. “Everything went well. I will be absent for a few weeks, but I can’t wait to start practicing again soon,” he added. The Swiss underwent knee surgery after his last ATP title in 2017 and suffered from injuries through 2018, when his ranking dropped to 263. He is currently in 21st place. Stan Wawrinka faces a race to be fit for the French Open starting in May. Photo: Getty Wawrinka lost in the second round of the Australian Open last month before losing in the last 32 in Rotterdam and Doha earlier this month. His coach Daniel Vallverdu said in December that the 35-year-old will make a final push towards success before the end of his career. Wawrinka’s setback is a blow to his preparations for the French Open, which kicks off on May 23. The 35-year-old Swiss star won the Roland Garros Grand Slam title in 2015. Swiss star could aim for home yield on clay Wawrinka – who turns 36 on Sunday – could focus on his local clay tournament in Switzerland in the week before the French Open. The news of his injury setback has left fans sad, with many taking to social media to wish him a speedy recovery. Get well soon! Maybe a longer hospital coat next time … – on my goat! (@ C4mi13) March 25, 2021 with agencies click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.







