Boys Hockey: Flyers outlast Fergus Falls to reach the state for the first time since 2012

Little Falls head coach Tony Couture called time knowing his team had a precious opportunity to make it to the first state tournament since 2012.

Whatever Couture told the Flyers worked like 10 seconds into the power play George Moore scored from close to the blue line to place the Little Falls Flyers in the state tournament with a 2-1 win over the Fergus Falls Otters in the section 6-1A final Thursday, March 25.

We just told them to settle down, Couture said. Our last power play, we didn’t set it up. We told them to one: win the faceoff, that’s half the battle. Take your time. Grab your cards. And I think that’s what we did and it was an excellent recording of George Moore.

Gunnar Gustafson assisted Moores’ match winner, who came over 3:55 in the second overtime. The goal was Moore’s second goal of the season.





It was all a blur, Moore said. I just saw a wide open left side of the net and I shot the net and it happened to go in. We’re going to state.

The win gives Little Falls their first section title since 2012, where they also defeated Fergus 6-1 in the section final.

Last week, coach Tony Couture announced that it was his last season coach after 28 seasons. It is special for him to put up a section banner in his last season.

We wanted to go back and I told the kids after overtime to put up a banner here, Tony Couture said. They can always come back and look at that banner and be proud of it.

Coutures son Dane Couture stopped 47 of the 48 shots to be an anchor for the Flyers in the net. Coach Couture admitted that he had to turn his back on some of the Otters rushes.

I had to turn because you just never knew what was going to happen, Tony Couture said. But the last month of the season (Dane) really stepped up his game and got it right. We have worked hard with our keepers, only with small things, and tonight it paid off.

In the other net, Fergus Falls goalkeeper Ben Swanson saved 46 pucks as shots on goal were even after 72 minutes of hockey.

One of the things we talked about was they outsmarted us, Tony Couture said. We just kept talking about winning the battles and losing pucks, getting pucks on the net, and physically trying to outdo them. They outsmarted us for most of the game, but our goaltending was excellent.

After a scoreless second period, the Flyers held onto a 1-0 lead.

After an early penalty for Little Falls’ third period, Fergus Falls leveled Isaac Johnson with a 2:09 power play goal.

Colton Partain took the assist on Johnson’s 21st goal of the season.

They had a few power plays and it’s just part of the game, said Tony Couture. We just fought through some adversity. It was just back and forth and it’s great to be back in the state tournament.

Matt Filippi got the score with a goal started with just over three minutes left in the first period.

Nicholas Stevens circled the net to find Filippi who beat Swanson to make it 1-0. Hayden Johnson also got an assist with Filippis’ 19th goal of the season.

That was very important to us, Tony Couture said of the first goal that calmed his team’s nerves. We don’t score many goals, so every time we can score a goal first, it’s good.

Fergus Falls almost leveled the game after Filippis’ goal, but Couture stopped it.

The Flyers were given two penalties for the first period, both after the whistle misconduct. The first happened in the first two minutes when Gustafson flipped a Fergus Falls player’s stick after the whistle to earn an unsportsmanlike penalty. The second came late in the first period after a roughening sentence.

After nearly two extra times, Moore pledges the fitness of his Flyers squad to overcome tired legs too late.

Fortunately, our coaches work us very hard, said Moore. We were reaching the end of our stamina, but we kept going and fighting.

Little Falls joins Northern Lakes as the second area team to punch its ticket to the state on Thursday night.

It feels great, said Moore. To hang a banner in this arena, we are going to make history for a long time.

Fergus Falls 0 0 1 0 0 1

Little Falls 1 0 0 0 1 2

First Period: LF-Matt Filippi (Nicholas Stevens, Hayden Johnson) 13:44

Third Period: FF-Isaac Johnson (Colton Partain) PPG 2:09

Second Extra Time: LF-George Moore (Gunnar Gustafson) 1:05 PM

Shots on Target: LF 48, FF 48

Goals: LF-Dane Couture (47 saves); FF-Ben Swanson (saved 46 times)

Little Falls 2, Fergus Falls 1

Key: George Moore scored the winning goal in second overtime to incite the Flyers to state.

All in all: LF 13-4-1, FF 15-4.

The next: Little Falls at the Class 1A State Tournament TBA.

