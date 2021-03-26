Reworked grids on both sides as Magic set to host Blazers





The Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers each slung deals ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline ahead of their Friday night game in Orlando. The Magic was one of the busiest in the competition, with three trades. All-Star center Nikola Vucevic was shipped to Chicago, sent Aaron Gordon to Denver, and guarded Evan Fournier to Boston. The trades began with a remodel for the Magic around 23-year-old attacker Jonathan Isaac and 22-year-old security guard Markelle Fultz. In the Vucevic deal, the Magic acquired two future first-round picks, reportedly in 2021 and 2023, as well as Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter Jr. Al-Farouq Aminu is also going to Chicago. Orlando also acquired 20-year-old rookie RJ Hampton, 26-year-old shooter Gary Harris and the Nuggets-protected first round for 2025 in the Gordon deal. Fournier, who averaged 19.7 points and 3.7 assists per game in his career this season, brought the Magic a pair of second-round picks. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. Vucevic averages 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, while shooting a total of 48 percent and 40.6 percent from a 3-point range. He had 27 points and 14 rebounds to help the Magic upset the Phoenix Suns 112-111 at home on Wednesday night. “Anytime you trade a player like Nikola it’s a tough decision to make,” Jeff Weltman, president of Magic, Basketball Operations, said in a statement. “‘Vooch’ will rank as one of the best players to ever wear a Magic uniform, and we cannot thank him enough for all the contributions he has made to the organization both on and off the field.” Carter, 21, averaged 10.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bulls this season. Porter, 27, joins his third NBA team, averaging 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds. “Wendell is a talented young player, who is just starting to blossom,” said Weltman. “We look forward to not only adding him to our team, but also seeing how he continues to develop into the player we think he can become.” Story continues The Blazers acquired the Toronto Raptors’ sharp-shooting guard Norman Powell in exchange for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood. Powell, who has a player option worth $ 11.6 million for next season, averages career highs in points per game (19.6), as well as a percentage of 3 points (43.9) and 3-pointers made per game (2.8). “He’s a really good two-way player. He’s what we need,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said on Thursday night in pregame. “He will play an important role with our team. The only thing that always stands out when you watch his movie is that he is always ready to defend. Obviously we are a three point shooting team.” The Blazers are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the league, averaging 16.3 triples per game after their 125-122 win in Miami on Thursday night. Portland made 20 3-pointers, including six from CJ McCollum, who finished with 35 points. Portland is also expected to have Jusuf Nurkic back in the line-up on Friday-evening. Nurkic suffered a right wrist fracture on January 14 and underwent surgery shortly afterwards. Nurkic scores an average of 9.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. “He’s getting a minute limit,” said Stotts. “It will be good to have him back. The impact he can have on our team defensively is clear. We struggled defensively without him.” – Field level media

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos