Girls are used to playing shorter formats, so adjusting to test cricket becomes a challenge





The head coach of the India Women’s cricket team, WV Raman talks about the one-off test match between India and England planned later this year. Earlier this month Jay Shah, secretary of BCCI, announced that the Indian women’s team will return to the longest format against England after 7 years. WV Raman believes the players will find it extremely challenging to adapt to the longest format as they only play white ball cricket – Indian women have only played 2 tests since 2007, both in 2014; Mithali Raj’s side won both matches. WV Raman, who played 11 tests and 27 ODI, thinks this one-off test match will help Indian women enter the testing arena as England and Australia are the only other two teams to regularly play Test matches. ‘It can go both ways. One is that this can be the start of test matches that are played regularly. The other side is whether all full members will be available to play Test women’s cricket. “This question must be answered. It won’t be easy in the sense that because the girls are used to playing the shorter formats, adapting to Test cricket will be challenging in every way, “ WV Raman told Cricketnext. Still, it would be a valuable experiment to see if the girls can be slowly lured into Test cricket. I think that is done in a way, although it may not be explicitly stated. We saw England play Australia in a test game last year. It’s too early to say anything about the future of women’s test cricket, “ he added. It won’t be easy to make women’s Test cricket commercially viable: WV Raman The 55-year-old claims that obtaining viewership, sponsorship deals and television rights for Women’s Test Cricket would be a challenging task for the board – it is one of the main factors holding back the progress of the longest format in women’s cricket. “It will not be easy to make the women’s test cricket commercially viable. When you have to have the three formats for women on tour, a lot of things come into play. Many things will be judged before it can be said with conviction that Test Cricket for Women has survived. “Maybe they think it’s the only way to make the girls feel like Test cricket, endurance cricket. Personally, I feel like it’s kind of a two-way pen here. One is to experiment to see what the girls are doing in an endurance game, and the second is to see if it can be a viable proposition. Maybe it could be limited between a few countries, “ the former WV Raman further added. Also read: Watch: Trent Boult dives to take a one-handed stunner at third man to reject Liton Das







