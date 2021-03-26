SMSU TENNIS: Mustangs face UIU and WSU in key games on Saturday | News, sports, jobs





MARSHALL – The Southwest Minnesota State University tennis team (5-4, 5-0 NSIC) travels to Winona this Saturday for a few Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game against Upper Iowa University (1-7, 1-4 NSIC) at 12 hours: 30pm and Winona State University (6-3, 5-2 NSIC) at 4:30 pm. Both matches take place at the Winona Tennis Center. Series history vs. Upper Iowa SMSU and UIU meet for the 15th time, with UIU having an 11-3 advantage. SMSU has won the last two meetings, including 4-0 in 2019 and 6-3 in 2018. Prior to the 2019 win, UIU had won the previous eight games of 2010-17. Series history vs. Winona State SMSU and WSU match WSU for the 45th time leading 31-13. WSU has dominated the series for the past 20 years, winning the last 24 games. SMSU’s last win in the series came during the 1996 season. WSU won the previous game in 2019 6-1. SMSU court notes SMSU comes off a two-game split in St. Peter last Sunday, beating Minnesota State 7-0, before losing 6-3 to Gustavus in non-conference play. Maegan Flight won both matches on Sunday at number 1 in singles in straight sets. Courtenay Leonard took two victories at number 2 in singles on Sunday. Maja Louisa Harck finished 2-0 in the doubles on Sunday, teaming up with Leonard at No. 1 to beat MSU, before taking a win against GAC at No. 2 with Gwendolen Sior. For the season, Flight, Harck, Leonard and Sior all have five wins in singles, with Flight earning all five in the No. 1 spot, while Leonard has three wins at No. 2. – Courtesy of content from SMSU Athletic Communication Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox







