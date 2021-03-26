Maple Grove returns to State Boys Hockey Tourney without Centennial

From there, Maple Grove took over. On the one hand, Wieneke turned all 21 Centennial recordings aside. On the other hand, the powerful Crimson attack kept doing what it did all season.

Nelson’s second of the game took the lead to 4-0 early in the second before members of Maple Grove’s deadly topline added the third goal of the game in front of their line.

Shorthanded, Kyle Kukkonen and Jacobs drove Centennial turnovers in a 2-for-0 break. They exchanged a number of quick back-and-forth passes between the blue line and goal, giving Kukkonen a virtual lay-up for a 5-0 lead after two.

Ethan Elias scored in the first minute of the third before Kernan’s second – and the fourth of the game from the top line – closed the scoring.

Centennial goalkeeper Leo Troje made sixteen saves.

It’s the 15th time in their 21 games of this season that Maple Grove has scored 7 or more goals in a game, but the 7-goal count actually drops their season average to 8.81 goals per game.

In the five games that Maple Grove has played since the No. 1-ranking Lakeville South handed them their only defeat of the season on March 3, the Crimson have outdone the opponents 56-2 – 34-1 in the three Section Tournament games.

Maple Grove returns to the Boys State Hockey Tournament for the second season in a row. It is the fourth overall appearance of the program (2012, 2017, 2020).

The tournament is hosted on Friday morning and Class AA games begin with the state quarter-finals on Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

