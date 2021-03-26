Deshaun Watson’s text messages are likely targets in sexual assault lawsuits

Houston super attorney Tony Buzbee knows how to get to the bottom of the personal life of an NFL player.

It often starts with the text messages on their phone, Instagram messages, photos and more.

This time, his target is Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is being sued by Buzbee on behalf of16 women who have accused Watson of sexual misconduct

But eight years earlier, Buzbee had a different NFL opponent and a strategy expected to be similar to his against Watson.

In 2013, Buzbees law firm hired a digital forensics expert to retrieve 1,794 text messages between the phones of Buzbees client and NFL star Mario Williams, according to court records obtained by USA TODAY Sports. Buzbee then used some of the text messages he found from the former Houston Texans No. 1 draft pick to turn him over a diamond engagement ring in a civil lawsuit.

After forensically recovering the text messages he sent … it is clear that the facts Williams presented in his lawsuit are complete and utterly false, Buzbee told the court at the time.

The stakes are higher in the 16 civil lawsuits that Buzbee has filed against Watson, who denied the wrongdoing in a statement before the initial complaint was publicly available. According to Buzbee and the lawsuits, the main evidence comes from Watson’s electronic devices. It can also bolster Watson’s defense, depending on what’s written.

Such evidence is incredibly important as it holds the record for a conversation, said Gary Kessler, a digital forensic expert who is not involved in the Watson case but has been conducting forensics on cell phones since 2006.

Kessler said such telephone communications are a prime resource that people look for in lawsuits, especially in disputes similar to those against Watson disputes between what she said and what he said in private settings with no DNA evidence, no video, or no audio recordings. No police reports have been filed in the cases against Watson.

The tactic worked for Buzbee against Mario Williams, when Buzbee represented the suspect instead of the prosecutors, as he does now against Watson.

Williams, the plaintiff in 2013, had sued his former fiancé Buzbees client, accusing her of keeping a diamond engagement ring worth $ 785,000 that Williams gave her but wanted back after they broke up.

A week after Williams filed a lawsuit, the Buzbees company brought in a former cybercrime prosecutor in Texas to connect the woman’s iPhone to a forensic program that helped recover all those text messages to and from Williams. Phones.

In those messages, they found evidence that they believed they caught Williams lying text from him telling Buzbees’ customer to keep it, and remember me, which contradicted the idea that she was obliged to keep the ring to give back to him.

Mario Williams is a well-paid, professional athlete who is used to getting his way, Buzbee wrote to the court after obtaining those records in May 2013. “He has thousands of fans. Williams, for the most part, can do what he wants, when he wants. What the law says he cannot do is lie in a sworn plea. The law prohibits him from bringing an unfounded lawsuit to harm another. The point is that this court, despite his fame and wealth, shouldn’t allow Williams to abuse the justice system.

The case ended in a secret settlement later that year. It could be a taste of what comes next in the Watson cases.

They don’t need his real phone

With digital tools, such forensic experts can systematically retrieve thousands of text and social media messages from customers’ phones, including messages that was believed to have been removed months ago depending on the phoneIn such cases, such messages could reveal agreements between the prosecutors and Watson and what they said to each other before and after. They also only needed their phone, not his, to extract the messages between them.

Watson, 25, has suggested this is a money grab and has said he has never treated a woman with anything but the utmost respect.

Buzbee then released some alleged text messages between one of his clients and Watson, including one that says, Sorry to make you feel uncomfortable. Never were the intentions.

Buzbees’ clients are several massage specialists, identified only as Jane Doe, who have accused the quarterback of sexual touching and other misconduct, usually after first contacting them on Instagram to obtain their services. Their civil charges are seeking financial damages, referring to Instagram and text messages that could confirm their claims against Watson, who agreed to a four-year, $ 156 million contract extension last year.

A lawsuit alleges that Watson incessantly texted the plaintiff to see if anyone would still be in the spa when he arrived. Another claims that she told her mother and best friend what happened after an alleged incident with Watson last year and that Watson texted her that same day asking if she was okay. Buzbee has promised to provide several texts.

I would expect the plaintiffs’ attorneys to retrieve any (messages) exchanged between Watson and the plaintiffs as they can shed light on the expectations of the parties during the massages, said Kenneth Williams, professor at South Texas College of Law in Houston. . For example, it would be important if Watson told them he would like to have his groin and gluteal areas massaged and whether they would agree. In addition, direct messages may contain other relevant communications such as an apology, demands for additional compensation, etc.

Watson was not arrested or prosecuted in these cases. Even when the women reported the matter to the police, it would be extremely difficult for criminal prosecutors to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Watson intentionally rather than accidentally touched these women with his genitals during massages, Williams said.

But the standard of proof is lower in civil lawsuits like this one. Rather than proving an attack beyond a reasonable doubt, Buzbee only had to convince a jury of a preponderance of evidence against Watson, meaning it was more likely than not.

Text and Instagram posts can contribute to or distract from this.

The lawsuits were filed in Harris County, Texas, the same legal system where the Buzbees Williams firm tried to retaliate.

In that case, Buzbee took advantage of the text messages he received when Williams was playing for the Buffalo Bills. Some made headlines after they were released and portrayed Williams as despondent after breaking up with Buzbees’ client, Erin Marzouki.

No money in the world should leave me with suicidal thoughts, said one of Williams’s released text messages.

After that, the two resolved their dispute. They also released a statement saying that the text messages were released by her attorney without her knowledge and taken out of context. Williams also said he was not suicidal. In that case, his lawyer did not respond to a message asking for comment. Williams could not be reached. The Buzbees firm did not return a message asking for comment.

Meanwhile, Buzbee faces criticism similar to what he had once served in that case. The attorney for Watson, Rusty Hardin, Buzbee has made cruel claims with little to back them up, and is abusing his clients’ anonymity to publicly humiliate Deshaun before the truth-seeking process can even begin.

We take the allegations very seriously, and we just ask that people do not judge rashly, that people are not overly influenced by antics of opposing advice, and that fundamental honesty rule the day on both sides, Hardin said.

