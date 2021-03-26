European Cricket League postponed to 2022





The T10 competition, with champions from all over Europe, was also postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic The second edition of the European Cricket League has been postponed to 2022 due to uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic. Scheduled to start on May 30, the T10 competition would have seen more than 300 players and officials from 16 champion clubs and 15 different countries come to Spain for the four-week tournament. However, Covid-19 has decided to postpone the tournament for a second year in a row. The ECL last took place in 2019 when VOC Rotterdam won the competition of eight teams at the La Manga Club. “The turnaround has not happened quickly enough for an international event with so many teams and players competing in one venue,” said ECL founder Daniel Weston. Seeing is believing: the great revival of European cricket Unfortunately, we are still faced with a health and wellness situation that hinders our chances of holding the ECL and taking the game to the next level. The strict restrictions on PCR testing, travel issues and quarantines that are imposed make it impossible to. That’s why we need to take a deep breath now, postpone it again, and set our sights on 2022. “ Hailed as ‘the Champions League of European Cricket’, ECL22 is expected to be a comprehensive 30-team tournament, with champions from Jersey, Guernsey, Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic, Portugal, Bulgaria, Malta, Turkey, Cyprus, Croatia and Greece. participating for the first time. Two other participating countries have yet to be confirmed. ECL22 will take place for seven weeks at the Cartama Oval in Malaga, starting with six weeks of group matches from February 7, 2022 and culminating in a finals week from March 21-25.



Your comment …. Leave a comment Please make sure all fields are completed before submitting your comment!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos