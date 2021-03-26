Centurions’ games of power continue against Indians





By Jonathan Andrade

ForTheSignal For the second week in a row, the football attack from Saugus High proved too powerful to handle. The Centurions led by senior quarterback Colton FitzGerald overpowered Hart en route to a 35-10 Thursday night win at Canyon High School. Austin Treahy (9) of Saugus High dodges Ahart High defenders Dylan Vradenburg (12) and Donovan Dunn (24) at Canyon High School on Thursday 032521. Dan Watson / The Signal Offensively, we executed the game plan exactly how we wanted, said Saugus head coach Jason Bornn. It was great to watch us hit all cylinders while running and passing. Saugus built a 28-point lead in the first half, while Harts’ attack struggled early on, falling first in the first quarter. Hart High quarterback Chase Depaco (2) passes 032521 against Saugus High at Canyon High School on Thursday. Dan Watson / The Signal Saugus seized control of the race early on, despite an unsuccessful kick attempt on the opening stage. A penalty on the game gave the Centurions another set of downs. After a Hart face mask penalty, FitzGerald found senior receiver Hunter Girch in the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown to open the scoring. When you play on a team like that, you can’t make mistakes, Hart head coach Rick Herrington said of the penalties. Later in the first quarter, FitzGerald hooked up with junior receiver Sebastian Dallaire for a long 76-meter pass, setting up a 2-yard hasty touchdown by junior-running Jacob Faraldo. That was a very explosive piece, Dallaire said of his long reception. It felt good to play and for us to score on that drive. Faraldo put Saugus on the pace with 57 rushing yards in the first half and a few catches for a combined 35 yards. Saugus High’s Sebastian Dallaire (13) hits Hart High defender Luke Madison (9) to set up Saugus High’s second touchdown in the first quarter at Canyon High School on 032521. Dan Watson / The Signal Saugus climbed the lead with a pair of FitzGerald touchdown passes, one to sophomore running back to Vinny Gallagher and the other to Dallaire, who brought in a 42-yard bomb with a minute left. Hart’s only highlight of the first half was a 21-meter pass from a scrambling Chase Depaco to Daniel Larkins. Harts’ offensive woes continued in the second half as Depaco rumbled on the first action from scrimmage. Saugus capitalized with a 7-yard score from Faraldo, his second of the night. Hart came to the board with 3:42 across in the third quarter after a 20-yard field goal from senior kicker Cruz Lopez. Saugus turned the ball over twice in the second half, one of which resulted in a short touchdown pass from Depaco to Larkins with 5:20 on the clock. Saugus High quarterback Colton Fitzgerald (16) faked a transfer with Jacob Faraldo (26) against Hart High at Canyon High School on 032521. Dan Watson / The Signal We played much better in the second half, Herrington said. They did not stop. They didn’t stop playing, which was good to see. Got better. Lots of young boys are playing there. Bornn said he was satisfied with his team’s overall performance tonight. I couldn’t have asked for anything more from our boys, Bornn said. We played relentless, stubborn football. We didn’t stop at all. Saugus will then face Golden Valley on April 1, while Hart will face competition wave Valencia. Both games start at 7pm

