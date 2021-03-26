Women’s tennis bounces back in New Haven, 4-1







Markaryan was a double winner that afternoon, along with Ormesher. Ormesher and Markaryan are double winners for Skyhawks in a regionally ranked clash WEST PORT, Conn. (March 25, 2021) – Stonehill College, ranked # 8 in this week’s Oracle / Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II East Regional rankings, recovered from just its second loss at the Conference in five years with a major 4-1 win over the University of New Haven , ranked No. 9 in the region, in a Conference Northeast 10 women’s tennis match from regionally ranked programs at UNH Tennis Courts this afternoon. Highlights Juniors Emma Markaryan and Samantha Ormesher Stonehill led the afternoon to victory as a double winner. Markaryan and sophomore Lily Peter won at number 3 in doubles, before winning at number 3 in singles. Ormesher and senior Isabelle porter recorded a win at No. 2 in doubles, before Ormesher recorded a win at No. 5 in singles.

That victory, coupled with Ormesher and Porter’s 6-2 triumph at No. 2 in doubles, gave Stonehill a 2-1 lead in doubles for the first run of the game.

Ormesher added a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 5 over the New Haven freshman Anna Katz , while Markaryan made a 6-0, 6-4 decision on No. 3 against junior Nicole Mika

Antao took the win for the Skyhawks with her win at No. 2 in singles. Antao provided the decision point for Stonehill and fought past senior Stephanie Gonzalez at No. 2 singles, 6-4, 6-3. Remarkable Stonehill sophomore Cristina Solarzano Valencia ranks # 6 in the most recent Oracle / ITA Division II East Region Singles Rankings.

Markaryan improves to 21-1 during her career in NE10 singles matches with her win today. Next one Stonehill (2-1, 2-1 NE10) returns to the tennis courts on Sunday, when it hosts Adelphi University, at number 4 in this week's Oracle / ITA East Region rankings, in another regionally ranked clash at Wimbledon 109 Tennis Club in Walpole, Massachusetts, at 2 p.m. Under Stonehill, NE10 and Tennis Club policies, spectators are not permitted to attend. New Haven (1-2, 0-1 NE10) attends Le Moyne College, fifth place in the region, Sunday at 3 p.m.







