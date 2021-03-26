Chennai Super Kings share glimpses of LUXURY recreation space ahead of IPL 2021; Watch





Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have started preparations for the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The Men in Yellow were among the first franchises to enter their training camp, with some of their players joining the team in early March. The 2021 IPL is set in a biobubble due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in India, which is why franchises are making extra efforts to ensure the well-being of their players and the technical staff. Chennai Super Kings devise a luxurious recreation room to ensure the well-being of the players The Chennai franchise also leaves no stone unturned in making sure their players stay in a good mental space and don’t tire out from the constraints of the bio bubbles. Recently, the franchise shared a few photos of CSK’s upscale recreation room where MS Dhoni’s men will enjoy their free time off the field. Chennai Super Kings took to Twitter and gave their fans a glimpse of the CSK recreation room called “Yellove Arena”. The photos show bowling, chess and table tennis sports as part of the CSK recreation area to help players rejuvenate themselves off the field. The walls of the CSK recreation room also feature popular quotes related to the CSK, such as Anubden always and forever and Yellove is in the air CSK schedule 2021 Meanwhile, the Men in Yellow who were training in the city of Chennai have recently moved to Mumbai where they will play their first five matches of IPL 2021.According to the CSK 2021 schedule, MS Dhoni’s men will compete against Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC match starts at 7:30 PM (IST). The three-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two matches in Kolkata. Here’s an overview of their schedule for IPL 2021. Retain CSK players MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif. CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction Moeen Ali (€ 7 crore), K Gowtham (€ 9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (€ 50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (€ 20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (€ 20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (? 20 lakh) SOURCE: CSK TWITTER

Keep up to date with the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to the latest news, Republic World brings you all live updates online so you don’t miss the IND VS ENG extravaganza.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos