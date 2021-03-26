Robot Referees and Other Rule Changes: Soon at an MLB Stadium Near You!

They say necessity is the mother of invention, and if you’re trying to play professional baseball in the midst of a global pandemic, sometimes old rules have to go out the window. In the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Major League Baseball introduced a number of innovations: seven-inning double headers, expanded rosters, the automatic baserunner with extra innings, the universal DH.

While the pandemic is still raging, the 2021 baseball season, which kicks off next week, looks like a return to normal kind of 162 games, a timely start, no more shenanigans from 16 teams in the playoffs. But there are quite a few changes to the rules from 2020 that carry over to 2021And one of those changes is. Well, more rule changes.

Major League Baseball has been using the minors as a test site for rules for a while, and a few weeks ago, MLB has announced that it would test a whole lot more this season at different levels of the minors. (As if the lives of the small leagues weren’t tough enough, what with a steep hill to the big leagues, stingy pay, canceled last year’s season, quite a few branches are cut, and besides, their statistics must be messed up by arbitrary rule changes. But I digress.)

When the 2021 minor league season kicks off on May 4, the planned rule changes will include:

Triple A: bigger bases (they go from 15-inch to 18-inch squares) that are covered with a less smooth surface.

Double A: cut back on the service. Infielders will have to keep both feet on the infield dirt before the ball is put into play, and at some point in the season, MLB can completely eliminate the shift by requiring infielders to be two-by-one side on each side of the game. stay the second. base.

High A: a new exit rule. Pitchers will have to get off the rubber before making a pickoff throw or they will be charged with appearances.

Low-A: A Smorgasbord of Experimental Rule Changes. All pitchers are limited to two pickoff pitches per batter while a runner is on base. The Southeast League will roll out robot umps, also known as electronic strike zone technology or the automated ball strike system (ABS). The West will enforce a pitch timer between pitches, between innings and between pitchers.

Reactions to these proposed changes have been mixed. Some are jazzed over the get-off line, which can increase stolen bases and reduce the unfair advantage of left pitchers in throwing for first place. More small ball can be a good thing for the game, as 2020 Orioles fans should know Few fans are upset about bigger bases one of both, a change promoted by MLB primarily as a way to reduce collisions between base runners dragging along the line at full speed and infielders who may or may not have left them a path to the bag. This has some plausibility, although it doesn’t hurt that a not-so-unintended consequence of a base path three inches shorter around the diamond will be more infield singles and more stolen bases.

However, the impending eradication of the service is causing people to get a little warm under the collar. And I see their point, although not because I like the shift. Let me quote Fox Sports Ben Verlander here:

I detest it. To be clear, I despise this rule. Now, I wouldn’t necessarily say I love the shift, but I don’t hate it either. This is baseball. You get eight defenders in the field, and their only job is to make sure they defend the baseball so that the other team doesn’t score any points. If a pitcher is allowed to view a scouting report and sees that I can’t hit a slider (which I couldn’t), that pitcher throws me 90% sliders (which they did). If a defense sees a batter hitting the ball in a certain area 90% of the time, why aren’t they allowed to place additional defenders there?

What the younger Verlander is looking for is exactly what is bothering most of these changes: they make the game dumb. The first roll is strategy, and so is the shift. You can make good arguments for and against the shift (and just think of all the Chris Davis singles that got eaten), or to stop a pitcher from throw at the first ten times in one at bat When it comes to robot umps, I think human error and judgment make the game interesting, but I also recognize that the electronic attack zone will eventually be with us. I don’t necessarily have a problem with this stuff.

What I don’t like is MLB coarse and clearly tilting the scale against pitching and defense. Pitchers, it is fair to say, have had some difficult seasons. The ball was pressed in 2019, although MLB continued to shamefully try to deny it, and all-time home run records were overshadowed. Then, in 2020, with the stop start of the COVID-19 shortened season, pitcher injuries shot up

As a baseball fan, I don’t like to be patronized profitable executives such as Theo Epstein to tell us that the goal of the divisions here is to be thoughtful and willful toward the very best version of baseball, when what was really seeing is smart people trying to put subtle statements on the equation: MORE VIOLATION! SHORTER GAMES! = MORE FANS! AND MORE $$! We listen to our fanssays Michael Hill, MLB Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations, the implication, I think, is that good pitching and defense aren’t worth turning on the TV?

Like Athletics Evan Drellich said itThere’s no world where Rob Manfred wants to be known as the commissioner who tried and tried to revive baseball, to save it from the grind of strikeouts and walks and front office plans, but it never worked out. The three real outcomes can be boring, and little ball needs revival. But if MLB’s best idea yet is to penalize strategy, tax defenses, and roughen life on pitchers, fans can be forgiven for being a little disappointed.