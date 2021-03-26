Prep Zone: sophomore Graham-Kapowsin finds peace playing soccer after losing mom to cancer, dad to COVID-19





In this week’s Prep Zone, Chris Egan talks about a Graham-Kapowsin running back who endured through the toughest of times and found peace playing football.

GRAHAM, Washington. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc among high school athletes in Washington State. Fields remained empty and stands were bare for months. Now the games are back, fans are returning to the stands and parents can see their kids play in person again. Graham-Kapowsin high school run Jalen Davenport said there’s nothing better than hearing Mother scream from the stands. I always hear her, that’s the first thing I hear, said Jalen. The second I touch the ball, that’s all I hear … “That’s my baby.” Jalens’ mom is his biggest fan, but it was his dad who got him into football. I started in kindergarten. That was my very first time touching a football, Jalen explained. We play it, and since then, I say, third grade is when I really thought, you know, this is something I really want to do. So Dad started coaching Jalen and his friends. All he really cared about was taking our kids off the street and having fun while we play soccer, Jalen said. He was a really good coach. Frankly, he made sure everyone had fun, everyone played. He didn’t care if we lost by 30 points. He would get everyone in the game. Jalens’ parents were his inspiration, but two days before Mother’s Day in 2019, his mother died after a long battle with cancer. I remember going to school that morning and the last thing I said [to her] was, Mom, I love you. I’ll see when I get home, Jalen recalled. And at the end of the school day, I get a call to come home. So I came home and found that this was the last thing I said to my mom. To be honest, it was a really tough day for me. The loss was devastating, but things got worse last November. I got home, and I was like, Daddy, are you okay? He’s like, you’re okay, I’m okay, and he just kept dropping off, and I thought, Daddy, you’re not okay, something’s wrong, “Jalen said.” Eventually it got to the point where it was so bad that he had to go to the hospital. “ Jalens’ father, John, spent more than a month in the hospital fighting COVID-19. His four children believed their father would make it. He will get out of here. He’s strong, he’s a fighter, he’s going to win and he’s going to beat this, Jalen said. It was his birthday, the day he died. We got an arranged visit, and when we got there to see him, as we got into the elevator to see him, then he took his last breath. Despite everything, Jalen never thought about quitting football. I’m just trying to make them proud, frankly. I told them I was going to do great things, and I had to prove it to them, Jalen said. He’s handled this as well as anyone can handle it, said Graham-Kapowsin Head Coach Eric Kurle. You know, nobody knows what’s really going on, you know, in him, but he’s coming and he’s focused. Jalen now lives with his sister and has family nearby, but it is the GK fraternity that has helped him regain peace. Being on the field with them is the best feeling in the world, Jalen said. I don’t feel pain, and we all take care of each other, we all find out. Jalens’ parents were his biggest cheerleaders, and he still hears them as he rummages around the field.

