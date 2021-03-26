Kendal Tennis Club to welcome players back as Covid-19’s restrictions relax





After the relaxation of the Covid restrictions for some sports, tennis will be back on the outdoor courts in South Cumbria from Monday.

Kendal Tennis Club is one of the venues that will once again welcome players.

The club is kicking off a busy new season with a renewed coaching program for both junior and adult players, a refurbished club house and newly cleaned courts. A new court booking system has been introduced, as has the chance to play pickleball – a cross between tennis, table tennis and badminton played on a smaller court with slower ball speeds. It is popular in America and is great for families as well as those who prefer to run a little less on the track. Caz Graham, president of the club, who has jobs on Appleby Road, said: “We are very excited about what our club has to offer this year. “During the Easter holidays, we have free tennis sessions for elementary school kids with coaches from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to get them out and have fun after lockdown. “And for our adult members, we have coaching and social play for all levels – from beginners to those who might have played in their youth and want to pick up again, to team and county players. “We would like more people in Kendal to play tennis; it’s a great way to get out in the fresh air, meet new people and have fun. “And we are so happy to be able to give pickleball players in Kendal a place they can call home. “Pickleball players have their own club night on Wednesdays. “We can’t wait to get back to court.” The Easter free junior tennis sessions are on Saturday, April 3 and Saturday, April 10 in the afternoon with LTA coach James Wright. Adult play starts from Monday. On Tuesday March 30 and Tuesday April 6 there will be ‘get back to tennis’ sessions with LTA coach Jon Griffin. Joining the club is currently half price for new members. For more information, visit the club website at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/KendalLTC







