NCAA Hockey Tournament Albany Regional Preview: Boston College, Boston University, St. Cloud State | College Hockey

Albany Regional, March 27-28

Times Union Center, Albany, NY

Saturday, March 27, 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPNews / WatchESPN

No. 2 St. Cloud State (17-10-0) vs. No. 3 Boston University (10-4-1)

Sunday, March 28, 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN2 / WatchESPN

Albany Regional Championship

Winner St. Cloud State / Boston University vs. No. 1 Boston College (17-5-1)

NOTE: Notre Dame was selected as the fourth seed in this region and was scheduled to play against Boston College on Saturday, but was removed from the tournament on Thursday due to COVID-19 protocols.

BOSTON COLLEGE

Season record: 17-5-1 (17-5-1 HEA, first)

Play-offs so far: lost to UMass Lowell in Hockey East semi-finals

Top players: attackers Matt Boldy (10-20-30), Marc McLaughlin (10-14-24), Nikita Nesterenko (8-11-19), Jack McBain (6-13-19)

Top goalkeeper: Spencer Knight (16-3-1, 1.99 GAA, .937 SV%)

Why they go to Pittsburgh: Well, they are a favorite. Everyone knows how dominant Knight is in the net – except apparently against UMass Lowell – and Matt Boldy plays as one of the best underclassmen in the league.

Why don’t they continue to Pittsburgh: The Eagles are not immune to outbursts of poor performance.

They blew a third period, three goals ahead of UMass Lowell before falling into extra time, but also dropped a game for BU freshman goalie Vinny Dupelesiss in his very first game, and had an overtime loss for a much inferior team. New Hampshire.

The Eagles should be here, so nothing is a terrible surprise.

The loss to UMass Lowell was. The River Hawks went on a run where they had two tournament teams in BU and BC for an ultimate 1-0 ahead of another tournament team, UMass, in the Hockey East championship.

However, the River Hawks are out and the Eagles are in, and that semi-final loss is behind them.

“As a coach you need amnesia. Watching the movie (against Lowell) we played better than I thought we played, ”said BC coach Jerry York. “It was a well-played game. I don’t think people understand how strong Lowell is. Sure, we would have liked to win it, but there’s one real shiny trophy and that’s the one right in front of us. “

That was a 6-5 loss in extra time in a game that the Eagles led 4-1 in the third period. Certainly not something that can be expected again.

However, what can be expected from the best regular season team in Hockey East is consistency. Boldys 30 points and McLaughlin’s consistent two-way play leads a group forward that’s just deeper than most teams.

Knight in net is of course an advantage that no one else in the country has. However, what happens for him – he hadn’t given up four goals to Lowell all season – is the maker of the difference.

The Eagles only lost back-to-back games once, and they were apart for nearly a month. They were also sandwiched between three extra matches. The Eagles have learned how to compete right in front of them in any kind of game – even the crazy ones.

For the most part, they’ve ripped up a good conference year round and are a reasonable favorite. But once they get to regionals it gets really interesting when a BU squad that beats them and takes them to overtime is in front of them.

– Marisa Ingemi

BOSTON UNIVERSITY

Season record: 10-4-1 (10-4-1 HEA, second)

Play-offs so far: lost to UMass Lowell in the quarter finals of Hockey East

Top players: forward Jay OBrien (8-8-16); defender David Farrance (5-11-16); forward Luke Tuch (6-4-10), Logan Cockerill (5-4-9)

Top goalkeeper: Drew Salesman (6-2-1, 2.68 GAA, .924 SV%)

Why they go to Pittsburgh: The talent is deeper than perhaps anyone expected. David Farrance has a season of player of the year, Jay OBrien was as solid as hoped and Luke Tuch looked great when he was in the line-up. They also tend to take in a ton of wins in a row too.

Why don’t they continue to Pittsburgh: When the Terriers lose, it’s been pretty bad and bad times.

First, their loss to Merrimack on February 26, which affected their conference seeding, then the 2-1 loss to the River Hawks in the quarterfinals was one of the worst games they played all season. There is no room for those kinds of performances on the way to the Frozen Four.

Just as the Terriers were gaining momentum, they were stopped again.

No momentum winning games, just consistent playing time. The Terriers struggled to stay on the ice all year round, eventually coming in 15 games and having the last start of any team at Hockey East, which didn’t start until January.

Then they started to win.

“It was tough,” said BU coach Albie O’Connell. “Our school has put us in the best position to play and stay healthy. From our president to our administration, they didn’t want to take any unnecessary risks. “

The Terriers won five in a row after a 7-3 blowout loss on opening night against Providence. It didn’t take long for them to return, and they did so in style.

They didn’t lose again until February 5, an overtime loss at Boston College, and then they won another four in a row.

That also came before another mid-season break.

“We had some times when we were taking breaks, but we also had times when we needed to be taking breaks (to) keep everyone healthy,” O’Connell said. “There were a few unfortunate moments when other teams were paused when we had the chance to play. It was a lot of ups and downs, and the mental grind of it was tough. “

The Terriers have been a resilient bunch and they have some really nice wins on their resume. They just can’t afford clunkers like the one against the River Hawks now that it really counts.

– Marisa Ingemi

ST. CLOUD STATE

Season record: 17-10-0 (2nd in NCHC)

Play-offs to the point: Lost in NCHC Championship Game to North Dakota, 5-3

Top playersFreshman forward Veeti Miettinen (10-13-23), second-year forward Jami Krannila (10-10-20), junior defender Nick Perbix (6-14-20), sophomore forward Zach Okabe (6-14-20)

Top goalkeeper: Dvid Hrenk (14-9, 2.60 GAA, 0.906 SV%)

Why they’ll make it to Pittsburgh: The Huskies have a balanced, yet dynamic, scoring attack and their special teams are strong, with a 22.47% success rate on the power play and a 84.85% success rate on the penalty kill.

Why they don’t make it to Pittsburgh: Hockey players are a superstitious bunch. Historically, St. Cloud has not fared well in the NCAA tournament, with an overall record of 5-15, last winning an NCAA tournament game in 2015 against Michigan Tech. They have lost their last four NCAA tournaments and their last three first-round games. Also, the last time they played Boston University in the NCAA tournament, they lost 5-3 in 2000.

St. Cloud State has played in five NCHC championship games, more than any other team at the conference. But when it comes to closing the deal, it only succeeded once. Last weekend’s 5-3 defeat to North Dakota is all the more painful as St. Cloud led 2-1 into the third before conceding three goals in just over two minutes.

Even after the loss, Huskies coach Brett Larson felt there were important things for his team to compete in the NCAA tournament.

“The best thing for your young boys is to play under the bright lights in huge games; there is nothing that prepares you better for the NCAA tournament than playing in an atmosphere and a game like this, ”said Larson. “That felt like a Frozen Four game. You play against one of the best teams in the country, you play with them all night.

“Sure, you’d like to have five minutes of the game back that didn’t go your way, but the only way to learn and grow is to go through that kind of thing, and I think it will really take this group help to keep growing and getting better. and be ready for next week. “

Perhaps the need to stay out of the box was driven home by that experience, as two of those goals came when St. Cloud was a man down.

Offensively, the Huskies are kicked off by NCHC rookie of the year Veeti Miettinen, who has scored 23 points so far this season. He is a dangerous player who will score points at key moments. Senior Easton Brodzinski leads the Huskies with 11 goals this season; while his point production is low, he helps lead the team in other ways.

In net, the Huskies will look to Dvid Hrenk, who played 23 of the team’s 27 games this season, earning a 2.60 GAA and 0.906 SV%. He will have to be his best this weekend to graduate from Boston University and then Boston College of Notre Dame.

In an interview on The Rink LiveLarson seemed happy with his trip to Albany and thinks it could help his team.

“I kind of like to get away (from the Midwest) and play some different teams and eliminate the distraction from home,” Larson said.

– Candace Horgan