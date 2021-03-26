Tech continues to increase spring football coverage for fans





American football

26-3-2021 9:00:00 AM Hokies Football in Your House special scheduled for the end of Spring Football

BLACKSBURGVirginia Tech plans to continue rolling out new and engaging content for Hokie Nation as football practices continue through the spring. While Tech is disappointed that a traditional spring game weekend is not possible due to current local guidelines, there will be no shortage of coverage of spring football practice in addition to what has already been watched on the schedule this low season. While practice highlights, hype videos, photo galleries and interviews with coaches and players have long been off Tech’s football coverage, fans can expect those elements and even more in the coming weeks. “Hokies Football in Your House” is a new special scheduled for the close of spring football. Head coach Justin Font and assistant coaches will break down top moments from last season as well as spring training to give fans a glimpse into the state of the program, the returning members of the team and the newcomers. Hokie Nation will also see exclusive elements of Tech football student athletes discuss their improvement and ambitions for this fall. Last spring, the “Hard Hat Series” garnered praise from fans as Tech student athletes and coaches had candid conversations about football and campus life, as well as the special talents of our football team off the field. This year, that concept evolves to the next step. In addition to those multi-person roundtables, mic’d-up elements from workouts are added to those pieces to bring fans closer to the action and their favorite student athletes. Watch the first episode coming soon with the offensive line coach Vance Vice and two of his best disciples, Brock Hoffman and Lecitus Smith Multiple episodes are currently in production, with Coach in the corner Ryan Smith next along with Jermaine Waller and Dorian Strong Other job groups will be discussed in the coming weeks. Fans should keep following @HokiesFB on Twitter and Instagram for quick exclusive content during spring training. Extended versions of videos and interviews are archived on both HokieSports.com and the Virginia Tech Athletics YouTube channel. Weekly media sessions will continue throughout the spring and look for a full spring closing with Coach Fuente once spring training is over.

Fans can register for theTech Talking Point to have VT Athletics content delivered directly to their inboxes on a regular basis. Tech’s spring content is an example of what fans can expect this fall. Stay tuned as our Beamer Way 25 creative team continues to find new and exciting ways to bring fans closer to their favorite team.

