Staff Choices: College football stars who would shine on the basketball court during March Madness 2021

With the 2021 NCAA tournament on the verge of hitting the Sweet 16, it’s a good reminder that so many college footballers were multi-sport athletes in high school. Some are still there. With that in mind, everyone on our college football team shares their pick of the only gridiron star they’d like to see on the hardwood in March.

Keep in mind that some of these players played basketball in high school. Some had even offered a Division I scholarship to hop around if they wanted. With our pick-up captains set, this is who we choose for our team.

Wilson averaged 21 points per game for the Lake Travis High School basketball team and earned All-Central Texas honors, which should have come as no big surprise given his father, Kenny, is in the top 10 on Davidson’s all-time scoreboard. Wilson grew up in Dublin, Ohio, before moving to Austin and playing for the same AAU program that spawned Jared Sullinger and Aaron Craft, and although his move to Texas was accompanied by an increased focus on football, the star wide receiver earned Division I purse offers for hoops.

He’s only 6-1, but that vertical power we’ve seen on the field has also been used to throw dunks on the hardwood. Wilson might give some size to these other options in one-on-one, but if we pick a five to pick up, he’s my number 1 pick and we win the game.

Barrett Sallee: Auburn TE JJ Pegues

See, it’s easy to choose the long wide receiver that can pop out of the gym. But let’s be honest, hoop games are won on the glass with the big men. Auburn tight end JJ Pegues is the perfect man to fill that role. The 1.85-meter, 308-pounder with feet like a ballet dancer would be able to box out, crash into planks, and fall back on any undersized defender he came across.

Pegues showed like a true freshman that he is light-footed and can jump over defenders who dive to his legs. Is there anything to suggest he wouldn’t be able to drop 20 and 10 regularly? No.

Drake London could be one of the best receivers in the Pac-12 this season as a junior after racking up 1,069 yards and eight touchdowns on 72 receptions in 14 games during his first two seasons with USC. So his football career looks promising, especially when you consider that he will likely be the main target of the Trojans in 2021 as Amon Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns make their way to the NFL.

But it’s nice to imagine what he could do on the hardwood. As a 6-foot-5 wing that averaged 29.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game in its senior high school hoop season, London reportedly drew interest from Kansas and Arizona on the basketball side. Heaven knows those schools could have used his football contributions desperately. But London took a football scholarship to the USC with the intention of playing basketball too.

He played in two basketball games last season, but has since decided to focus on football. There are a lot more NFL roster spots than NBA rosters, so it’s probably a good move. But when you see London nailing a pair of step-back jumpers with a smooth left-handed hit, you wonder what he could do on the hardwood.

If you’re defending Minnesota, it’s impossible to miss Boye Mafe. He jumps live, he jumps to tape, he jumps everywhere. It’s just pop, pop, pop, pop. And I think the reasons for it on the football field would apply to a basketball court. Can he shoot? I do not know. Should he? I’m not so sure!

Mafe is listed by the Gophers at 6-4 and 265 pounds, and he reminds me of a slightly smaller version of Zion Williamson. Also like Bruce Feldmandocumented in its annual freaks list last year, Mafe has a vertical jump of 40.5 inches. That’s insane for a human his height! He jumps wide 10’6 “, runs a 4.57 40, and the power cleans 400 pounds. Go ahead, keep him off the track. I dare you.

One thing that football and basketball have in common is their growing preference for “positionless” players. Weighing in at 1.85 yards and 220 pounds, Hamilton is a safety, but it’s also built like a modern linebacker. He can deliver the wood just as well as he can play cover. That also applies to the hardwood.

Hamilton has a basketball background. His father, Derrek, was a 13-year-old pro abroad. In today’s game, when three-point shots are important and small ball lineups are commonplace, Hamilton would be a perfect wing to knock him in, while also being able to keep the floor apart. He also has big ups – his vertical is said to be over 42 inches – so he’s available for posterization.