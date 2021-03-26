Fantasy hockey – Forecaster for the week of March 29

It’s time to rethink which players do the most fantasy with the least amount of Ice Age – and have the capacity and chance for more.

Oliver Wahlstrom, F, New York Islanders: Considering his production lately, it’s almost hard to believe that Wahlstrom was still playing a game with less than 10 minutes of ice age earlier this month. But that has changed with his recent streak of seven runs in seven games. His average for the season is still just 11:46 ice age per game, but he’s playing closer to 15 minutes late. His line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Anthony Beauvillier is arguably the best offensive trio the islanders are bragging about now that Anders Lee is ready for the season. Wahlstrom’s fantasy points per 60 (FPP60) are absolutely elite, ranking seventh in the NHL (minimum 10 games) at 8.08. It’s probably not too late to jump on board, as he’s only placed in 18 percent of ESPN leagues.

Eeli Tolvanen, F, Nashville Predators: The skilled Tolvanen has established himself on both the top line and the top power play unit of Predators and seems to have finally found his position in the NHL. He’s been trying to break through in North America for a few seasons now after being one of the best young prospects to score at the KHL. His 18-year-old score in the Russian league surpassed Evgeny Kuznetsov’s previous record (Kirill Kaprizov and Vladimir Tarasenko are third and fourth on the list). Tolvanen has 10 points in his past 11 games and is available in 85 percent of ESPN leagues. Tolvanen is ranked 39th in the competition for FPP60 (6.87) and his Ice Age is rising from his current average of 14:19.

Marcus Foligno, F, Minnesota Wild: Out since March 12 and likely to miss some more time, it becomes clear that Foligno was pivotal to his line with Joel Eriksson Ek and Jordan Greenway. Foligno produced a borderline-relevant 1.7 fantasy points per game (FPPG) via a rock solid FPP60 of 6.86 in just 14:31 average ice age. While unlikely to see an Ice Age boost, his return is still significant. Eriksson Ek and Greenway were both in the top 150 for the expected remaining fantasy points on March 12, but have both since disappeared from the top 150.

Jared McCann, F, Pittsburgh Penguins: Raised in odds with front-core Penguins injuries, McCann responds to his extra Ice Age with Sidney Crosby on the power play. But his average ice age is still just 1:00 p.m. per game, pushing his FPP60 (6.77) to 43rd place in the NHL. McCann could keep this elevated role even if injured penguins return, and a role with a healthy Evgeni Malkin would be the ultimate reward at some point.

Joonas Donskoi, F, Colorado Avalanche: It would likely take an injury in the Avalanche top six to push Donskoi into a relevant FPPG, but his FPP60 shows he would take advantage of such an opportunity. Donskoi is in 45th place in FPP60 while only playing 13:21 per game on the third line.

Wayne Simmonds, F, Toronto Maple Leafs: At this point, Simmonds will have the opportunity to play with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on both equal strength and power play. Simmonds is just behind Donskoi with 6.67 FPP60. At an average of just 11:28 per game, Simmonds ends up getting more than that if he can stay on the spot on the top line.

Fantasy Forecaster: March 29 to April 4

After a few weeks of minimal interruptions, COVID issues delayed a few games last week. But at the moment it is next week for all teams.

Team Gms Valuations Ma

29-3 Di

30-3 Wed

31-3 Do

4/1 Fr.

4/2 Sat.

4/3 Sun

4/4 3 1 3 @COL 1 1 FROM FROM FROM ARI 2 3 FROM ARI 2 3 3 5 6 FROM FROM @COL 1 2 FROM @ANA 8 8 FROM @ANA 8 8 3 4 8 FROM NJ 6 10 FROM PIT 3 9 FROM PIT 3 9 FROM 4 3 2 PHI 4 2 FROM PHI 4 2 NYR 1 1 FROM NYR 1 1 FROM 4 7 6 WPG 7 3 FROM @FROM 7 6 FROM @EDM 6 3 FROM TOR 7 6 4 9 8 FROM @CHI 10 7 FROM @CHI 10 7 FROM OF THE 9 8 OF THE 9 8 3 4 2 FROM CAR 4 1 FROM CAR 4 1 FROM @NSH 7 2 FROM 4 10 10 ANA 10 10 FROM ARI 10 10 FROM STL 10 10 STL 10 10 FROM 4 4 4 FROM @TB 4 1 FROM @TB 4 1 FROM @FLA 2 4 @FLA 2 4 4 5 5 FROM @NSH 6 4 FROM @NSH 6 4 FROM @CAR 3 2 @CAR 3 2 4 2 5 FROM @FLA 1 5 FROM @FLA 1 5 FROM @TB 2 2 @TB 2 2 3 7 5 TOR 9 5 FROM FROM FROM CGY 9 5 FROM 10 5 FROM 4 7 9 FROM THE 6 10 FROM THE 6 10 FROM CLS 8 9 CLS 8 9 4 6 6 @VGS 4 3 FROM @VGS 4 3 FROM SJ 7 8 SJ 7 8 FROM 4 4 9 @SJ 5 10 FROM @SJ 5 10 @VGS 2 6 FROM @VGS 2 6 FROM 3 6 5 FROM @OVER THERE 7 5 FROM @OVER THERE 7 5 FROM OVER THERE 7 5 FROM 3 6 5 FROM OF THE 6 5 FROM OF THE 6 5 FROM CHI 8 4 FROM 3 2 4 FROM @FOREST 1 6 FROM FROM WSH 3 3 FROM WSH 3 3 3 7 6 @PIT 5 8 FROM FROM WSH 8 6 FROM PHI 10 8 FROM 3 8 7 FROM WSH 9 4 FROM @BUF 10 10 FROM @BUF 10 10 FROM 3 5 4 FROM MTL 6 3 FROM MTL 6 3 FROM @MTL 6 3 FROM 3 6 5 @BUF 10 7 FROM @BUF 10 7 FROM FROM @NYI 2 1 FROM 3 3 6 NYI 3 5 FROM FROM @FOREST 2 7 FROM @FOREST 2 7 FROM 4 1 6 MIN 1 7 FROM MIN 1 7 FROM @THE 2 4 @THE 2 4 FROM 2 1 1 FROM FROM FROM FROM @COL 1 1 @COL 1 1 FROM 4 9 8 FROM CLS 10 7 FROM CLS 10 7 FROM THE 10 9 THE 10 9 4 6 4 EDM 5 3 FROM @WPG 6 2 FROM @WPG 6 2 FROM @CGY 6 5 3 5 3 FROM FROM CGY 5 4 FROM FROM @EDM 5 2 @WPG 6 1 4 6 8 THE 8 6 FROM THE 8 6 MIN 4 9 FROM MIN 4 9 FROM 4 7 6 FROM @NYR 7 3 FROM @NYI 4 3 @NJ 8 7 FROM @NJ 8 7 4 8 6 @CGY 9 4 FROM TOR 9 5 FROM TOR 9 5 FROM FROM 10 4

For those new to the prediction chart, here are some explanations: ‘O’ (Offense), which is on the left for each game, and ‘D’ (Defense), on the right, the matchup ratings are based on a scale from 1 (poor matchup) to 10 (excellent matchup) and are calculated using a formula that evaluates the team’s seasonal stats, their home / road performance, depending on where the game is being played, and that of their opponents . numbers in those categories. The ‘Ratings’ column shows the cumulative rating from 1 to 10 of that week’s attacking (‘O’) and defensive (‘D’) matches.

Team notes

Colorado Avalanche: The Avs were the hottest team in March, and this schedule should allow them to have an explosive week on the offensive. They are home four of all four games and take on the Ducks and the Blues. While the Blues are the best road team in the NHL this season, they have generally been cold for the past three weeks. It’s the kind of week where you can dive a little deeper than usual into the Avs pool of fantasy assets. Andre Burakovsky and Brandon Saad may well be in the mix for their secondary power roles, while Ryan Graves and maybe even rookie Bowen Byram could be worth using on the blue line. We’ll likely get one or two starts from Jonas Johansson to relieve Philipp Grubauer, so he could also be an option for a week in your lineup.

Play 0:24 Gabriel Landeskog wraps up a big second period for Colorado as they air Vegas 5-1.

Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov is likely to return from an injury in time for the four-game schedule next week. It’s a two-game set with each of the Red Wings and Blue Jackets, so scoring and quality combat should be on offer for the Panthers. Assuming Barkov is back, Carter Verhaeghe should be back in the lineup (available in 48 percent of leagues). MacKenzie Weegar has also had some hot streaks for fantasy production lately. As a defender of Aaron Ekblad, he tends to pick up points when the attack buzzes. Chris Driedger has split the time well with Sergei Bobrovsky, so both are options.

Calgary Flames: I didn’t specifically check for this, but I suspect the Flames playing four games against four different opponents is a first in this season of game sets. The Flames will play against the Jets, Canucks, Oilers and Leafs next week and the Forecaster is slightly optimistic about the attack. At this point, any production of the Flames attack would be welcome, so it’s hard to suggest digging deeper. That said, Dillon Dube has been getting a shot at a line with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan lately, while Matthew Tkachuk has played fewer minutes since coach Darryl Sutter took over. I’m not saying put Tkachuk on the bench and start Dube, but it’s worth seeing how the attack evolves with the new coach and Tkachuk’s Ice Age is particularly concerning.

Player notes

Jamie Drysdale, D, Anaheim Ducks: By accelerating the Ducks system to power play quarterback in his 18-year season, there is a very bright future for Drysdale in the NHL. He hasn’t scored in three games since his two-point debut, but he’s getting plenty of key minutes.

Pius Suter, F, Chicago Blackhawks: Back with Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane for the past three games, Suter has scored in the past two. Anytime he’s on this top line it’s worth a shot.

Jason Robertson, F, Dallas Stars: This could be a short-term suggestion as he will likely be replaced by Alexander Radulov when healthy, but Robertson is getting plenty of ice age and power play time as a linemate for Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz for now.

Alex Galchenyuk, F, Toronto Maple Leafs: He is 27 years old and is on his seventh NHL franchise. But the Leafs are interested enough to put him on a par with John Tavares and William Nylander. At least keep an eye on him.

Jimmy Vesey, F, Vancouver Canucks: Given the opportunity Galchenyuk is currently getting, Vesey is also being put in a position to succeed at the Canucks. The results haven’t come yet, but he skates regularly with JT Miller and gets power play time.

Daniel Leap, F, Washington Capitals: We’ve been watching Jump for fantasy potential for a few seasons now, but he never managed to take advantage of the situation. The capitals have been playing him in the top six more often than not lately. It’s not huge, but he’s got six points in nine games and got two assists in his last game on par with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov.