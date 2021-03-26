September date set for ITTF AGM and presidential elections





The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has confirmed September 18 as the date for its annual general meeting (AGM), where presidential elections will take place. Confirmation of the date comes amid an ongoing dispute between President Thomas Weikert and the Executive Committee that could dominate AGM proceedings. Board elections and vice-presidential elections will also be held during the AGM. National federations and non-affiliated organizations wishing to host the AGM must submit an expression of interest by March 31. The ITTF will then send a list of requirements to potential hosts on April 5, with the bid submission deadline on April 30. A host will be announced in May, the ITTF says. The Executive Committee agreed that the ongoing challenges within the board made it necessary to organize the AGM as early as possible. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ITTF expects to hold the AGM in a hybrid form with both in-person and online attendees. The ITTF Nominations Committee is to develop a set of election rules for the AGM. Earlier this week, the ITTF Executive Committee informed President Weikert that he had lost their “confidence, trust and support”. A statement by the ITTF Executive Committee announced that its members will therefore make all decisions by majority up to the AGM. ITTF President Thomas Weikert will stand for re-election at the ITTF AGM in September Getty Images The ITTF executive committee also announced that it had voted in favor of the reinstatement of Khalil Al-Mohannadi as vice president. Weikert promised to take legal action in the respective sports courts against the decision, which he described as “unauthorized interference with his rights and a blatant violation of the ITTF constitution”. Earlier, Weikert had written to the national federations, the ITTF council and committees, informing them that Al-Mohannadi had been removed from the position of vice president on February 23. Weikert wrote that “agreement on strategic goals and mutual trust are the preconditions for effective cooperation between president and deputy,” but said “this unity no longer existed, which led to my decision.” Swiss Table Tennis accused Al-Mohannadi of misleading the AGM and suggested that due to ties to an equipment supplier, he should not have been able to compete for an ITTF Vice Chairman. Al-Mohannadi has rejected these claims and his legal representatives have written to Weikert demanding apologies for “baseless” allegations against the Qatari official. The upcoming AGM could also spark more discussion about the launch of World Table Tennis, which is a concern for some in the sport. Weikert, who is German, was first elected ITTF president in 2017, after taking over from Adham Sharara mid-term in 2014.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos